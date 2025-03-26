Report: Foreign-born Obama-Biden judges blocking Trump’s agenda

by WorldTribune Staff, March 26, 2025 Real World News



Several of the activist judges who are blocking portions of President Donald Trump’s America First agenda are foreign-born, a report said.

Five of the foreign-born judges, who sit on the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia and are Obama or Biden appointees, “managed to get their fingerprints on controversial Trump cases,” The Federalist reported on Tuesday.

“While country of origin doesn’t come up in most jobs, it is worth asking if judges with ties to foreign nations and cultures are the right ones to make decisions affecting the U.S. military or immigration,” Beth Brelje wrote for The Federalist.

Judge Tanya Sue Chutkan: Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Chutkhan was appointed by President Barack Obama in 2014. Before sitting on federal court, she had no experience as a judge. Chutkan is overseeing the legal challenge to the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE’s) work to find and cut excess government spending.

Judge Amit P. Mehta: Also an Obama appointee, Mehta, born in Patan, Gujarat, India, had no previous experience as a judge. Mehta will oversee four J6 civil cases that “aim to blame Trump for injuries and squeeze money, court time, and political embarrassment out of him,” Brelje noted.

Judge Ana Cecilia Reyes: Nominated by Joe Biden in 2021, also with no prior experience as a judge, Reyes was born in Montevideo, Uruguay. She is the first openly LGBT Latina to be appointed to the DC court. Reyes blocked Trump’s executive order banning trans individuals from the military.

Judge Amir Hatem Mahdy Ali: The Biden appointee, the first Muslim and Arab American in the D.C. district court, was born and raised in Canada to Egyptian parents. Last month, Ali restored $2 billion in USAID spending to foreign nonprofit contractors that the Trump Administration had paused for 90 days.

Judge Sparkle Sooknanan: The Biden appointee was born in Trinidad and Tobago. Last week, Sooknanan ordered the reinstatement of Democrat Susan Grundmann to the Federal Labor Relations Authority, a move that keeps the board in a Democrat majority.

“None of these cases have gone in front of conservative judges in conservative states, say in Missouri or South Dakota. They all happened to land in the laps of judges that have spoken out or ruled against Trump or his policies in the past,” Brelje noted.

“The United States is in the midst of a soft coup. Not the violent kind that takes out a nation’s leader, but one orchestrated by judicial actions that choke off executive power before our eyes. The only remedy now is for the Supreme Court to step in and this time, get its hands dirty, deliberate, and make real decisions based on the Constitution.”

Evidence that judges have seized control of our country. Federal injunctions, by president:

🔵 Barack Obama: 12

🔴 Donald Trump, 1st term: 64

🔵 Joe Biden: 14

🔴 Donald Trump, 2nd term (2 months): 15 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 20, 2025

Support Free Press Foundation

The American Free Press is Back!