Report: FEMA funds went to house migrants in Maine in luxury apartments with flat-screen TVs

by WorldTribune Staff, October 6, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Department of Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas says FEMA might not have enough funding to help people through hurricane season.

Reports have said that over $1 billion in FEMA funds have been used to settle migrants in the U.S.

Savanah Hernandez, a reporter for Turning Point USA, wrote on X that she has uncovered some of the “first looks” inside fully furnished luxury apartments in Maine for migrants that received free rent and utilities for two years via those funds.

“This apartment is in the same county which received $6.1 mill in funding from the FEMA program that spent $1 billion on housing migrants,” Hernandez pointed out.

FIRST LOOK: Inside the furnished Maine apartments where migrants are getting up to 2 years of free rent & utilities This apartment is in the same county which received $6.1 mill in funding from the FEMA program that spent $1 billion on housing migrants:pic.twitter.com/W0xIr5uMSy — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) October 4, 2024

Urgent: Support Free Press Foundation

Don’t Trust AI With the News and Your Children’s Future