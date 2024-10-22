Report documents hateful, violent rhetoric against Trump; Only threats against Harris brought charges

by WorldTribune Staff, October 22, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Since the July 13 assassin attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, an activist group which “confronts intolerance double-standards,” has found that GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump has received three times more threats against him than has Democrat candidate Kamala Harris.

Gregory T. Angelo, who heads the New Tolerance Campaign, said the group’s latest report found 44 cases of threats against Trump and 17 against Harris.

“Violent threats and extreme rhetoric against the Republican candidate for president were found to be disproportionately more prevalent than those against the current Democratic president and Democratic presidential nominee combined,” the 36-page report said.

Among the threats against Trump:

• In Brooklyn, New York, comedian and singer Lea DeLaria posted a video on July 2 in which she called for the assassination of Trump, claiming that Trump is “Hitler” and Joe Biden should “take him the f**k out.”

• On July 8, in a private call with donors, Biden said, “It’s time we put Trump in a bullseye.” During an interview with NBC days later, Biden implored Americans to tone down their rhetoric. In that same interview, Biden called Trump “a threat to democracy.”

• Ahead of a visit to Nashville by Trump following his near-assassination, IreYanna Thomas, a student at Nashville State Community College, published a post on X with a picture of a handgun claiming it was her “turn” and unlike the would-be assassin in Butler, she was “not gone miss shit.”

• On July 19, 2024, Michael M. Wiseman was arrested in Jupiter, Florida for issuing written threats to kill Trump and his running mate JD Vance.

• On July 29, during a concert in Washington, D.C., Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong held up a mock decapitated head of Trump after a fan handed it to him. The band posted a photo of the moment on X with text stating “I’m not part of the MAGA agenda.”

• During an MSNBC interview on Sept. 25, following the second assassination attempt on Trump, Secretary of Commerce and former governor of Rhode Island Gina Raimondo said of Trump, “Let’s extinguish him for good.”

The report found that most of the threats against Trump were made by celebrities and politicians and went unpunished while most made against Harris came from inmates or ex-cons who were quickly arrested for making the threats.

Angelo, a former president of the national Log Cabin Republicans, said: “There is perhaps no better barometer for the state of hate in American politics than the crucible of the current presidential election. What NTC found after nearly three months of research is a pattern of casual callousness on the Left vis-à-vis President Trump. The Right’s hands aren’t squeaky clean, either — as our report also shows — but there is a quantifiably disproportionate amount of hate and rhetorical extremism directed at President Trump compared to both President Biden and VP Harris combined. Members of the media, elected officials, and high-profile celebrities with massive social media followings would do well to dial down the animosity; it would go a long way to returning civility to our national discourse.”

