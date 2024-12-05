Report: Democrats pushed for extraordinary financial assistance to Ashli Babbitt’s killer

by WorldTribune Staff, December 5, 2024 Real World News



Top Democrats, including then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, pressured the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) to financially assist and promote Lt. Michael Byrd, who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2021, according a a congressional subcommittee.

The result of that pressure was “tens of thousands of dollars in taxpayer and charitable assistance not provided to other officers” going to Byrd, Just the News reported on Wednesday, citing a House Administration Oversight Subcommittee investigation.

“He is very upset about how he is being treated. He wants us to figure this out and now,” a top congressional aide to then-House Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Tim Ryan, (Ohio Democrat) wrote to the USCP in November 2021 pressing for more assistance to Byrd.

Even after receiving the financial assistance, Byrd complained that he wasn’t getting enough, according to the subcommittee.

“We play the game as you request and then once we’re in compliance You guys change the rules on us,” Byrd wrote to USCP General Counsel Thomas DiBiase in November 2021 after being informed he wouldn’t be able to immediately access charitable funds from a memorial fund for fallen or wounded officers.

The subcommittee, chaired by Georgia Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk, also found the USCP helped set up a GoFundMe that gifted Byrd more than $160,000 in additional funds. California Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell was one of many progressives who donated to the fund and promoted Byrd’s cash bonanza.

The USCP also spent over $21,000 on security upgrades on Byrd’s personal home, Loudermilk noted in a letter to then-Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger.

The subcommittee’s investigation also found that Byrd had a disciplinary record that resulted in six referrals to the Capitol Police’s Office of Professional Responsibility. At least one of the incidents resulted in a referral to a prosecutor and others ended with temporary suspensions.

Additionally, Loudermilk noted in the letter: “USCP instructed Byrd not to sit for a Fitness for Duty Evaluation following January 6, 2021. USCP was concerned that Byrd may fail the Fitness for Duty evaluation and that, if Byrd failed, he would not be permitted to carry his service weapon. However, even though USCP was concerned Byrd may fail his Fitness for Duty Evaluation, USCP thought it was more important for Byrd to have his USCP weapon for personal protection.

“In September 2021, Byrd attempted to personally purchase a shotgun but failed to pass the background check required by federal law. Byrd subsequently sought USCP’s help in resolving the issue with his background check. After learning that Byrd failed his background check, USCP took steps to provide him with a USCP-issued shotgun and intended to ‘lend’ him a shotgun even if his background check ‘did not come through.’ Ultimately, Byrd failed his shotgun proficiency and was not provided a USCP-issued shotgun.”

