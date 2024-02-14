Report cites timing of Trump indictments, coordination with Biden White House

by WorldTribune Staff, February 14, 2024

The lead prosecutors in three separate cases against former President Donald Trump all met with Biden White House aides before any indictments were handed down.

“The reported meetings suggest a coordinated attack against Biden’s 2024 rival. If coordination occurred, it lends credence to Trump’s repeated contention that the indictments are election interference,” Breitbart’s Wendell Husebo noted in a Feb. 14 report.

Soon after Trump announced his 2024 candidacy for president, three indictments hit Trump in three separate jurisdictions and each one followed new revelations in the Biden family business scandal.

In three cases, prosecutors reportedly met with the Biden Administration before indicting Trump:

• Alvin Bragg: New York – “Stormy Daniels” Case (state)

• Jack Smith: Miami – “Documents” Case (federal)

• Fani Willis: Fulton County, Georgia (state)

Bragg indicted Trump on April 4, 2023, the same day that former Biden aide Kathy Chung testified about Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents, contradicting Biden’s version of events.

Trump told Breitbart News after the indictment: “Some are saying this is unconstitutional because there’s no crime. He’s been absolutely discredited. It’s a shame. They’re willing to destroy our country. This is all run by the White House, by the way, just in case you have any questions. In fact, they put a man from the White House into one of the top White House/DOJ officials is right there—Matthew Colangelo. He’s the one that’s leading it. He was sitting in the front row in the court during the whole thing. He was in the front row. This is all done by the White House because they don’t want to run against us.”

Smith filed indicted Trump on June 8, 2023, the same day an FBI 10-23 form surfaced alleging Joe Biden was bribed $5 million. Later in June, Smith filed a superseding indictment in the case the day after Hunter Biden’s sweetheart plea deal in Delaware fell apart.

Willis indicted Trump on August 14, 2023, the same day a former FBI supervisory special agent confirmed Joe Biden’s 2020 transition team was tipped off about the FBI’s plan to interview Hunter Biden.

