Report: Boatloads of illegals hitting California coast, local law enforcement helpless to stop it

by WorldTribune Staff, January 23, 2025



Sanctuary cities and states have vowed not to cooperate with President Donald Trump’s mass deportations of illegal aliens.

Days before Trump took office, Border Hawk News reported that boatloads of illegals were routinely coming ashore on the California coastline and law enforcement could not stop the influx due to the state’s sanctuary policies.

“We’re getting three or four boats per week that are just being abandoned, just driven right up onto our beaches,” San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond told Border Hawk in a recent interview. “You get about a dozen people who jump out of them and run up into the neighborhoods, unabated.”

Many of the illegals run from the boats straight to waiting vehicles that take them deeper into the U.S. interior.

“Unfortunately, in the state of California, we’re a sanctuary state, which means many different things. Primarily, when it comes to people just being dropped off in boats, our local law enforcement can’t do anything about it,” Desmond said.

“We’re letting people in and we don’t even know who they are, what their background is, or if they mean us harm or not,” Desmond said. “On 9/11, there was only about two dozen people that pulled that off – we get that in boats just coming across and landing onto our beaches, so it’s absolutely a security failure.”

White House border czar Tom Homan told CNN that sanctuary cities and states will see more “collateral arrests” as he works to implement Trump’s immigration plan.

“When you release a public safety threat out of a sanctuary jail and they won’t give us access to him, that means we’ve got to go to the neighborhood and find him, and we will find him, but when we find him, he may be with others,” Homan said. “Others that don’t have a criminal conviction and are in the country illegally. They will be arrested too.”

Homan added that there is “nothing” in the Immigration and Nationality Act that says a person has to be convicted of a serious crime to be removed from the country.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in the first days of the Trump administration, reported making more than 460 arrests of illegals, including those with criminal histories that include sexual assault, domestic violence and drugs and weapons crimes.

Agents arrested nationals from a slew of countries including Afghanistan, Angola, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Senegal, and Venezuela.

