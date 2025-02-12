Report: Biden White House was involved in Trump classified documents case ‘from the start’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 12, 2025 Real World News



Newly released documents from the National Archives and Record Administration (NARA) show the Biden White House was involved in the classified documents case against President Donald Trump “from the start,” a report said.

America First Legal noted in a Feb. 11 press release that it obtained the documents which further confirm “that the classified documents case against President Trump was a sham prosecution that involved the Biden White House from the start — long before NARA’s official referral of the classified documents to the Department of Justice for investigation.”

The Biden-Harris regime’s official position on Trump’s alleged possession of classified documents was that NARA referred the matter to the Justice Department for investigation in February 2022, after it received the documents from the FBI’s raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

In 2023, America First Legal reported it exposed that a “special access request” from the Biden White House led to the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago.

The newly released documents (which can be viewed here) show that, by the summer of 2021, even though NARA was assured they’d “get to a resolution relatively soon” on Trump’s boxes, then-Archivist of the United States David Ferriero was “out of patience,” and NARA General Counsel Gary Stern started “working on a letter to the AG.”

By September 2021, NARA had informed White House counsel and the DOJ and drafted a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland seeking “assistance for the recovery of Presidential Records” even though, admittedly, the Presidential Records Act “has no explicit provision” authorizing such a procedure.

America First Legal noted: “However, because NARA’s ongoing engagement with President Trump’s representatives ‘could help to clarify, if not actually resolve, the issue,’ they nixed the DOJ letter. Instead, President Biden’s Deputy White House Counsel devised a pretext for a ‘special access request’ to NARA for Trump’s Presidential records.”

This new timeline, America First Legal noted, “is further proof that President Biden’s Federal Bureau of Investigation raid on Mar-a-Lago was never about securing classified documents — it was always about weaponizing the full force of the Department of Justice against President Trump by whatever means necessary.”

America First Legal Vice President Dan Epstein said in a statement:

The documents uncovered by America First Legal show that years before President Trump was indicted, the National Archives concocted a pretextual and illegal basis for seeking to obtain his records. The Archives relied on a provision of the Presidential Records Act that permitted the Biden White House to access President Trump’s records in order to conduct their internal business. But in a blatantly unlawful act, the Biden White House relied on this provision to hand over records to the National Archives. The Archivist’s partisan zeal against President Trump was so arbitrary and abusive that he justified his using the Biden DOJ to go after the President under the Federal Records Act — which by its text does not apply to the President. In recognizing the illegality of these acts, the National Archives retreated to a scheme of entrapping the former President’s representatives into handing over President Trump’s records to them and only then did they attempt to sweep away their fraud by using the Inspector General to make a criminal referral to the FBI. These acts reflect the former Administration’s belief that the law must be twisted and abused to punish a political enemy. If this can happen to President Trump, every American will fear their government. Our Constitution is not a partisan sword but a shield to protect liberty. America First Legal has exposed the truth of the former Administration and looks forward to a Golden Age committed to justice for all Americans.

