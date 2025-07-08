Report: Antifa cell charged in plot to kill federal agents in Texas

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 8, 2025

Several leftists associated with Antifa have been federally charged for the attempted murder of federal officers at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility on the Fourth of July in Alvarado, Texas, a report said.

The heavily armed thugs plotted to lure law enforcement out in the open and shoot them, investigative journalist Andy Ngo reported.

An Alvarado Police officer was shot in the neck but survived.

The 10 members of the Antifa cell have been charged with multiple counts of attempted murder of a federal officer and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. An 11th militant was charged separately for hiding evidence.

“These are some of the most serious felony federal charges against any alleged Antifa associates in American history so far,” Ngo wrote in a social media post.

The thugs had multiple AR rifles, pistols, ammunition, radios, body armor, leftist anarchist political propaganda material, and electromagnetic blocking devices, authorities said.

“In their rush to escape the shooting, in which a police officer was shot in the neck, the shooters discarded or dropped some firearms near the scene,” Ngo wrote.

A search at one of the suspects’ homes recovered nine additional firearms and more body armor vests.

At the home of another militant suspect, federal investigators also found a stash of Antifa anarchist propaganda texts about how to carry out violent insurrections.

Multiple members of the cell are confirmed trans.

The individuals charged (pictured below) are: Top row, left to right: Elizabeth Soto, of Fort Worth; Maricela Rueda, of Fort Worth; Ines Soto, of Fort Worth; Savanna Batten, of Fort Worth; Seth Sikes, of Kennedale. Bottom row, left to right: Bradford Morris (trans name “Meagan Morris”), of Dallas; Cameron Arnold (trans name “Autumn Hill”), of Dallas; Joy Gibson, of Dallas; Zachary Evetts, of Waxahachie; Nathan Baumann, of College Station.

