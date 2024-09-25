Report: 16 pet cats disappear in Bangor, Maine … which just had an influx of Haitian migrants

by WorldTribune Staff, September 25, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Residents in Bangor, Maine have reported 16 recent incidents in which pet cats have suddenly gone missing.

Catholic Charities in Maine reported about 100 migrants from 11 countries were sent to Bangor in fiscal year 2024.

The new arrivals came from Syria, Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Afghanistan.

And Haiti.

Residents in Springfield, Ohio, which has seen 20,000 Haitian migrants arrive in their town, also reported missing pets.

“Is it wild animals or wild migrants? Nobody knows, because nothing has been properly investigated,” Revolver News noted.

ABC News is already quick to dismiss the Bangor story.

“How do they know that so quickly? Where’s the evidence showing they actually investigated and got to the bottom of it? Don’t hold your breath, because once again, they didn’t bother to do their job,” Revolver News wrote.

“Well, we know better than to take the mainstream media at face value, and neither should you. That’s why we’re digging deeper, gathering all the information we can, and sharing it with you—so you can see the full picture for yourself.”

Urgent: Support Free Press Foundation

The story being reported from residents is different than the one presented by local officials and major media.

“It’s no shock that the media would cover for the regime, especially in an election year — their credibility is already in tatters,” Revolver News noted. “But why would these residents lie about what they’re witnessing? Maybe some hope for a bit of Internet fame, or perhaps they want to push a narrative to get rid of the ‘migrants’ in their town. But would so many people, all at once, decide to chase their ’15 minutes’ with the same type of story? Seems odd.”

Aren’t we still in America?

“When citizens speak out, we should listen and seek the truth. The media, with all their resources, refuses to do that, leaving everyday people to dig through the noise. It’s a sad commentary on where the “press” is today — firmly in the pockets of the regime elites,” Revolver News concluded.

16 pet cats have suddenly disappeared in Bangor, Maine. No remains were found. Experts don’t believe an animal did this. Bangor just had an influx of Haitians. pic.twitter.com/vUjPDHs0iR — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 23, 2024

Help Wanted