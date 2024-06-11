Rep. Massie: House could rescind Bannon, Navarro subpoenas … but likely won’t

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 11, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The Biden regime has put the pedal to the metal in its lawfare campaign aimed at keeping Donald Trump and some of his top surrogates off the campaign trail.

While having less success against Trump, Democrats have locked up Peter Navarro and, soon, Steve Bannon.

But Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie said there is a way to counter Democrats. Massie suggests that the GOP could free Bannon and Navarro with a House resolution to rescind their subpoenas and disavow the Select Committee which issued them.

The Republican House should, by an official vote of the House, declare the subpoenas on Bannon and Navarro to have been illegitimately issued, and vote to repeal them. https://t.co/OG7TvqFxT2 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 10, 2024

The ball is now in House Speaker Mike Johnson’s court. Given his flirtations with the Uniparty, however, it’s not likely Massie’s idea will ever see the light of day.

As Revolver News noted: “The big question is this: will the GOP actually heed Congressman Massie’s advice and vote to declare the sham subpoenas against Bannon and Navarro illegitimate? No, of course they won’t. We’re being led by a compromised Deep State operative, Mike Johnson, and the majority of Republican lawmakers are either secretly bought and paid for by the left or are willing participants of the uniparty. But let it be noted that the GOP has options to stop this unjust madness, and they won’t.”

Your Choice