Rep. Friedman confirms Democrats meet weekly to plot lawfare against Trump agenda

by WorldTribune Staff, April 15, 2025 Real World News



House Democrats are meeting on a weekly basis with leftist state attorneys general to employ well-funded lawfare against President Donald Trump’s America First agenda, a Democrat representative has confirmed.

Speaking to voters, California Democrat Rep. Laura Friedman stated that House Democrats have established a so-called “litigation working group” of Congress members who gather behind closed doors every week with state AGs to craft legal strategies to thwart Trump’s policies.

QUIET PART OUT LOUD: Rep. Laura Friedman (D-CA) admits that House Democrats are meeting “every single week behind the scenes” with left-wing attorneys general to employ lawfare against President Trump’s agenda. pic.twitter.com/HBsjVDg8Ip — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 15, 2025

