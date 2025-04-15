Rep. Friedman confirms Democrats meet weekly to plot lawfare against Trump agenda

House Democrats are meeting on a weekly basis with leftist state attorneys general to employ well-funded lawfare against President Donald Trump’s America First agenda, a Democrat representative has confirmed.

Speaking to voters, California Democrat Rep. Laura Friedman stated that House Democrats have established a so-called “litigation working group” of Congress members who gather behind closed doors every week with state AGs to craft legal strategies to thwart Trump’s policies.

