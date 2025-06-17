Regime change in Iran? MAGA debates, Left taunts

by WorldTribune Staff, June 17, 2025 Real World News



When President Donald Trump on Monday urged people to “immediately evacuate Teheran,” Iran’s capital city, many jumped to the conclusion that he was setting the stage for the U.S. entering the Israel-Iran conflict.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social: “Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Teheran.”

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced in a post to X on Monday that he “directed the deployment of additional capabilities to the United States Central Command Area of Responsibility” over the weekend.

“Protecting U.S. forces is our top priority and these deployments are intended to enhance our defensive posture in the region,” Hegseth wrote.

Others speculated that the Trump Administration was preparing to assist Israel in bringing about regime change in Iran.

In a social media post, Human Events editor Jack Posobiec ticked off the recent regime change scorecard:

• Iraq: Chaos, death, Shia take power

• Syria: Refugees flood Europe, ISIS

• Afghanistan: Taliban won, got our equipment

• Libya: Benghazi, Refugees flood Europe

• Ukraine: Massive war, countless deaths

Meanwhile, leftist TV host Jon Stewart mocked conservatives who have spoken out against the regime change war in Iran.

Jon Stewart just launched an edited video attacking the biggest MAGA voices standing against regime change war Me, Bannon, Kirk, MTG His agenda is so transparent pic.twitter.com/0VT3Tre9lm — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 17, 2025

Revive the American Free Press!