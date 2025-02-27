Redefining ‘presidential’ behavior: Is it okay to have fun?

by WorldTribune Staff, February 27, 2025 Real World News



“This is a good one. Is everybody listening? Deranged Jack Smith — we’re going to call it the deranged Jack Smith signing or bill,” President Donald Trump said in the Oval Office on Tuesday before signing an order which revoked any security clearances held by Covington & Burling law firm employees who offered free legal assistance to former special counsel Jack Smith in his persecution of Trump.

“The weaponization of our system by law firms, even pro bono work they’re doing just in order to clog up government, stop government, and nobody knows about it more than me, and hopefully that’ll never happen again,” Trump said.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted: “Just look at how Trump is governing. It’s like a man who’s been falsely impeached, falsely indicted, falsely raided, had his supporters locked up, and been shot at several times. Imagine that.”

And, after all that, still finding moments to have fun.

As a member of the media tried to change the subject after the signing, Trump said: “Wait, I just want to savor this one, please.”

He then brandished the pen he used to sign the order and said: “Who would like this pen? Why don’t you send it to Jack Smith? A deranged person.”

Smith received $140,000 in free legal services from Covington & Burling, according to a Jan. 10 disclosure by his office.

Politico reported that at least two attorneys at the firm, Peter Koski and Lanny Breuer, have represented Smith.

Trump’s order revokes the clearances of “Koski and all members, partners, and employees of Covington & Burling LLP who assisted former Special Counsel Jack Smith during his time as Special Counsel, pending a review and determination of their roles and responsibilities.”

Posobiec noted:

“The facts are a gut-punch to every Trump-hating elitist. Two sham impeachments: zero convictions, pure political theater — costing taxpayers $20 million while 91% of GOP voters saw through the farce. Thirty-four felony counts in New York? A kangaroo court led by a Biden donor judge, overturned by reality when the people re-elected him. The FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid? Fishing for dirt, they found nothing but headlines — meanwhile, Biden’s garage housed classified docs, no cuffs. J6 patriots rot in jail — over 1,200 charged, some for years without trial — while Antifa burns cities scot-free. And the assassination attempts? Two in four months, Butler and Florida, with Secret Service gutted 30% under woke oversight. Trump’s bloodied but unbowed.”

“THE DERANGED JACK SMITH SIGNING!” pic.twitter.com/jKZv3qT8eJ — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) February 25, 2025

