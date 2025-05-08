Recordings show FDA vaccines chief showed no interest in Covid shot injuries

by WorldTribune Staff, May 8, 2025 Real World News



Up until late March of this year, the FDA’s top vaccine official ignored pleas to take injuries from the Covid shots seriously, secret recordings suggest.

The Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) released the recordings showing the official, Peter Marks, ignored a vaccine injury group leader’s plea to urge doctors to treat injuries caused by the injections instead of writing them off as “anxiety.”

Marks met online several times with REACT19 founder Brianne Dressen, who begged him to no avail to take severe adverse events from the Covid shots such as paresthesia as a precursor to neuropathy seriously, Just the News reported on Wednesday.

ICAN released the videos, compiled on “The Real Peter Marks” website, with other documentary evidence from Marks’s leadership of the Covid response, at the National Press Club in Washington on Tuesday.

Marks resigned as director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research in late March.

The recordings include an Oct. 22, 2021 virtual meeting between San Francisco intensive care unit doctor Patricia Lee, Marks and other FDA officials, who seemed not at all interested after Lee said a patient’s severe complications from a Covid shot at 22 weeks’ pregnancy and related death prompted a “nervous breakdown” among nurses on her shift, requiring a psychiatrist’s overnight visit.

FDA officials ignored Lee’s pleas for patients injured by the Covid shots until she brought “legal pressure,” ICAN CEO Del Bigtree said.

Some visitors said the Marks website loaded slowly. “They are receiving a ton of traffic and working on it,” a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The website contains seven virtual meetings between Dressen, whose neurological injuries from the AstraZeneca vaccine trial were confirmed by the NIH, and FDA officials from Aug. 23, 2021 to Dec. 14, 2022.

In the second meeting, a month after Joe Biden’s large-employer Covid vaccine mandate, Dressen is lying down on a couch during the recordings.

The office of Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who chairs the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations and has fought for recognition of Covid shot injuries and seeks the end of legal immunity for manufacturers, told Just the News the senator is aware of the recordings and “they will be part of the investigatory record.”

ICAN and REACT19 hope the recordings and timeline prompt the FDA to evaluate licensed vaccines “continuously,” make the CDC’s Vaccine Safety Datalink public and, for Bigtree specifically, stop recommending Covid injections without pulling them from the market.

University of California San Francisco epidemiologist Vinay Prasad is taking over Marks’s position, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary announced Tuesday.

Prasad slammed Marks three years ago for promising congressional Democrats to lower Covid vaccine approval standards to ensure that kids can get jabbed, and called him “one of the most dangerous, pro-pharma regulators of the 21st century” when Marks departed.

A week before the departure, Prasad noted that Marks sidelined Office of Vaccines Research Research and Review leaders in 2021 for resisting rushed full approval of Covid vaccines and overturned agency reviewers by approving gene therapy that Prasad said “seems to be killing kids.”

You could replace Peter Marks with a bobblehead doll that just stamps approval and you would have the same outcome at FDA with lower administrative fees.

Maybe something DOGE should consider. — Vinay Prasad MD MPH (@VPrasadMDMPH) March 20, 2025

