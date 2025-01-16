Reality check: The only 2 Republicans who brought up J6 at Bondi hearings opposed pardons

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 16, 2025 Real World News



During hearings this week to confirm the next individual to head up the Department of Justice, scant mention was made of the many abuses exposed by independent media in the Biden-Harris DOJ’s rounding up, prosecuting, and imprisoning of J6 protesters.

As Revolver News put it: “There is so much about J6 that hasn’t been answered, and many of our politicians aren’t asking enough questions.”

They weren’t asking them during Pam Bondi’s confirmation hearing either.

In fact, the only two Republican senators to bring up J6 at Bondi’s hearings this week were Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, both of whom oppose pardons for J6ers they contend were attacking police without provocation.

Julie Kelly, the investigative journalist who blew the lid off many of the DOJ’s J6 abuses, wrote in a social media post:

“Unless I missed it, not a single Republican senator raised the abusive, selective J6 prosecution during today’s Senate Judiciary committee hearing–with the exception of Thom Tillis and Lindsey Graham, who forcefully signaled their opposition to pardons for people who ‘beat up’ police.

“Also, with all due respect @HawleyMO–an FBI memo about spying on Catholics that did not result in any armed raid, arrest, charge, conviction, and incarceration is not ‘one of the worse abuses in DOJ/FBI history.’ That would be the so called ‘Capitol Siege’ probe.

“I hope the GOPs collective snub of J6ers today represents some brilliant plan to ignore the matter for now then endorse whatever Pres Trump and AG Bondi do related to pardons. But ‘brilliant’ and ‘GOP Senate’ never seem to go hand in hand.”

Kelly added in a separate post that no senator is “fighting J6 pardons harder” that Tillis.

While pushing the protesters “beating up” cops narrative, the GOP senators did not bring up either of the two protesters (Ashli Babbitt and Roseanne Boyland) who were died at the Capitol.

Revolver News noted: “We wonder: how does Tillis feel about Ashli Babbitt — an unarmed veteran — being shot to death by a cop with a long history of safety infractions? Oddly enough, Thom didn’t bother to bring her up during the hearing. Go figure, right?”

As for Boyland, new and disturbing video from J6 was posted to social media this week showing her being beaten by at least one police officer in a jam-packed Capitol building tunnel. (Video is here, warning, graphic).

“The J6 issue is central to the MAGA movement because it stands as a glaring example of just how crooked and rotted the DOJ and the U.S. justice system have become under the Biden regime,” Revolver News noted.

Revolver News concluded: “Thom Tillis and the rest of the GOP are about to learn the hard way that we’re done playing by two sets of rules. Gone are the days when the left unapologetically defends their own — even murderers and terrorists — while we sit back and chastise decent Americans for being angry that their national election was a total sham. People are waking up to the fact that the government, media, judicial system, and so-called ‘experts’ are likely all in on it.

“No more. Those days are over.

“So, Thom and his crew better get on board, or they’ll face the wrath of a MAGA ‘cancel culture’ that’ll have their seat up for grabs faster than they can say ‘America First.’ ”

THE ISSUE OF PARDONS IS NOT ABOUT THE CONDUCT OF J6ERS IT IS ABOUT THE CONDUCT OF THE DOJ, FBI, DC COURTS AND DC JURIES TO SYSTEMATICALLY VIOLATE THE CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS OF AMERICANS WHO ENGAGED IN A POLITICAL PROTEST. THIS IS NOT HARD, REPUBLICANS. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) January 15, 2025

🚨Julie Kelly calls for PARDONING ALL January 6th prisoners: “Pardon them all. You have people who have veterans and police officers with no criminal record who have been thrown in jail.” pic.twitter.com/QvCS98OPHS — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 15, 2025

