The Kremlin said that it is open to any peace plan for Ukraine proposed by a possible future U.S. administration of Donald Trump.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that two key advisers to Trump have presented him with a plan to end the war in Ukraine. The plan involves telling Ukraine it will only get more U.S. weapons if it enters into peace talks.

