Pundits, legal analysts ask: Who will be the first Democrat to be prosecuted?

Will Hillary Clinton finally be locked up?

Will Joe Biden have to put on his adult diapers while in a prison cell?

Maybe his cellmate Barack Obama can help out there?

How about Adam Schiff, the “pencil neck” who lied repeatedly to the American people about the phony Trump dossier?

For that matter, what about the Democrats on the Jan. 6 Select Committee who destroyed records despite being warned not to?

In the wake of former President Donald Trump’s conviction, conservative pundits and legal analysts said it is time Republican district attorneys and attorneys general started going after Democrats.

UC Berkeley law professor John Yoo said on Fox News:

“What does this mean for future presidents? And the weaker that these cases are, the weaker that [Manhattan District Attorney Alvin] Bragg’s case is, the weaker that [Judge Juan] Merchan allows a case like this to go forward and get to the jury, the bigger the door is open for any DA in the future to bring charges against a president from the opposite party that they don’t like.

“That kind of harassment of presidents is going to cause them to worry about their legal liability when what they should be doing is focusing on making the toughest decisions on behalf of the American people and on behalf of protecting the country. And yes, I really do worry. And I think that the only way to put a stop to this, sadly, is for some Republican DAs to prosecute Democratic officeholders, Democratic executive branch officials, Hunter Biden, maybe even Joe Biden. That’s the only way, I think, to put a stop to this. Otherwise, what we’ve seen is a crossing of a constitutional Rubicon where suing presidential predecessors is just going to be the norm.”

Others taking up the call:

If you’re a Republican running for office, you can just go ahead and throw away all of your elegant little policy proposals for this or that corporate exclusion or tax subsidy. Give me a list of which Democrat officials you’re going to put in prison, or get lost. There’s only… — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 30, 2024

Megyn Kelly calls for retribution and revenge. We’re going to start putting Democrats in prison.pic.twitter.com/81yXbIzTmv — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 31, 2024

