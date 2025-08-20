Proposal: What to do about 50 million illegal aliens

Special to WorldTribune.com

Commentary by Wayne Allyn Root, August 20 2025

[This column is the combined recommendations of TV, radio and podcast host Wayne Allyn Root and retired Deputy Patrol Agent In Charge for San Diego Sector, J.J. Carrell.]

First, there is nothing we are asking for President Trump to do that has not already been done. There is nothing we are asking President Trump to do that is not already supported by existing laws and our U.S. Constitution. Three previous presidents — Hoover, Truman and Eisenhower — already used their Executive Authority to remove millions of illegal aliens from our nation.

Second, let’s be crystal clear on the correct number of illegal aliens living in America today. The number is shocking, but it is based on factual truth. A Yale/MIT demographic study was released in 2019. This study’s data was run through an algorithm one million times and concluded there were 22 million illegal aliens inside our nation (before Biden took office).

Based on Border Agent J.J. Carrell’s 24 years of experience on the border, and through extensive research, we believe the real number of illegal aliens allowed into America under Biden was 25 to 30 million.

So, it is a fact that as many as 50 million illegal aliens live in America. That equates to over one in six residents of the USA.

This is a demographic time bomb that is ready to explode, right in time for the 2030 census. It is also a time bomb when it comes to violent crime, gangs, drugs, homelessness, organized retail theft, overcrowded public schools, overwhelmed health care system, the explosion of spending and debt, and the introduction of third-world disease into America.

In short, this third-world invasion is turning America into a third-world craphole.

Here are the immediate Top 10 actions designed by the combined team of Wayne Allyn Root and J.J. Carrell to successfully and quickly deport 50 million illegal aliens:

1. Appoint a military general with war-time experience to create a plan to detain and deport every illegal alien. This plan will oversee the following actions:

A) Build, maintain and staff detention facilities across the southwest border.

B) Military and DHS personnel (including retired military and border agents) will be cross-designated as Immigration Judges that will process cases 24/7 throughout the southwest detention facilities.

C) Coordinate deportation flights, trains and buses to transport illegal aliens out of our nation.

D) Military special forces and other elite military units will be assigned to CBP officers and agents to provide protection and be granted authorization to arrest individuals under immigration law.

2. Cross-designate and deputize state and local police and sheriffs across America to locate, arrest and turn over illegal aliens to CBP Officers.

3. Hire retired military soldiers, retired state and local police, and retired Border Patrol agents. This will immediately increase the immigration law enforcement force by thousands of ready-to-work professional LEOs (law enforcement officers who are certified to carry firearms over state lines).

4. Make it so difficult to live, work and move in the United States of America for illegal aliens that they self-deport in the millions.

A) Enforce E-Verify, so no illegal alien can work.

B) Require Real ID to ensure noncitizens cannot function in America anymore.

C) All welfare, food stamps, free health care and public-school benefits for illegal aliens are banned permanently.

D) Any sanctuary state, city or county immediately loses all federal funding.

E) Worksite enforcement is increased nationwide — to include heavy fines for first-time offenders, but for multiple repeat offenses, the offending businesses will be shut down.

*With one caveat — businesses like hotels, restaurants, farms and agriculture will have a one-year phase-in period to terminate all their noncitizen employees and replace them with U.S. citizens. But this period will end while President Trump is still in office, and therefore will be strictly enforced.

5. To make this ban of illegal alien employees work, all these foreign workers will have to be replaced by U.S. citizens. To accomplish that goal, every U.S. citizen must be required to get a job, or lose all welfare benefits. This new pool of legal U.S. citizens will fill the jobs of illegal aliens.

6. We need to tax remittance monies sent outside the USA at rates so high, as to make sending the monies no longer feasible.

7. The GOP-controlled Congress must pass voter photo ID (including photo and thumbprint — exactly like Mexico uses for elections) for federal elections, and an additional voting law demanding proof of citizenship for federal elections.

8. President Trump must use Executive Action to institute “Census Security Reform” that permanently bans the counting of noncitizens.

9. Self-deportation will save America hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars, versus carrying out forced deportation. We recommend President Trump offer a generous $5,000 bonus to each illegal who self-deports.

This $5,000 bonus is a BARGAIN to force every possible illegal alien to pick up and leave, compared to the onerous cost of paying for them in the USA (including welfare, health care & public schools, we might pay $100,000+ per year). Over time, we will save trillions of dollars by paying them to leave.

10. Finally, we point out that an invasion of 50 million foreigners — including MS-13, Tren de Aragua, Hamas, Hizbullah and Chinese military-age males — is absolutely positively a NATIONAL EMERGENCY.

Therefore, President Trump must publicly announce that this border invasion is now officially declared a national emergency.

Declare that Joe Biden, Border Czar Kamala Harris, and HHS Chief Alejandro Mayorkas committed treason by opening the borders and welcoming in tens of millions of foreign invaders. As a result, the Trump DOJ will prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.

That’s our Top 10 list of ways to efficiently and quickly deport 50 million illegal aliens.

We implore President Trump to begin to take actions — like the U.S. military involvement we recommend above — that reflect the implications of this national emergency combined with a demographic time bomb.

Wayne Allyn Root recently published “The Great Patriot Protest and Boycott Book.” He is host of the nationally syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Radio Network, daily from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST.

