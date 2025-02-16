Progressive blowback: Sheryl Crow sells her Tesla, donates funds to NPR

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, February 16, 2025 Real World News



These are hard times for America’s leftists.

Illegal aliens are being deported, the border is closed, woke and DEI are going extinct, men can’t play in women’s sports, Taylor Swift was booed at the Super Bowl, and President Donald Trump, with help from Elon Musk, is dismantling the deep state.

What’s a downtrodden lefty to do?

Singer Sheryl Crow decided it was time to sell her no-longer-progressive Tesla and donate the proceeds to NPR.

She even took to Instagram to wave goodbye to the Tesla as what appeared to be a carbon-spewing heavy transport truck took it away, the irony apparently being lost on the singer.

“My parents always said… you are who you hang out with,” she wrote. “There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long Tesla.”

She continued: “Money donated to @npr, which is under threat by President Musk, in hopes that the truth will continue to find its way to those willing to know the truth.”

We see what you did there.

Musk heads up the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and has called for NPR to be stripped of its federal funding over its well-established bias against conservatives.

On Election Day, Crow revealed she had voted for Kamala Harris because of the Democrat’s “empathy, compassion, a heart for community and for those underserved, Not hate and division, bigotry, or racism.”

Trump Derangement Syndrome enabled by a once-cool South African billionaire? Hard times indeed.

