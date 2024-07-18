Prison to podium: Navarro slams Biden regime’s ‘investigations and prosecutions’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 18, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



How are the “mainstream” media covering the Republican Convention? Not very much if you count on the prime time networks for news. And here is the headline on MSNBC about the appearance of Peter Navarro on July 17:

Outrage: Convict at Trump’s RNC as WH vet Navarro goes prison to primetime in same day

Having left federal prison in Miami yesterday morning, top Trump White House trade adviser Peter Navarro spoke at the Republican National Committee last night.

“Yes, indeed, this morning I did walk out of a federal prison in Miami,” Navarro said. “Joe Biden and his department of injustice put me there.”

Navarro, who served as a trade adviser under Trump, was in custody for four months for refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He was the second Trump aide to face contempt of Congress charges.

Navarro said the legislative branch, specifically Nancy Pelosi and the “sham” January 6 Committee, “came for me first.”

“The J-6 Committee demanded I betray Donald J. Trump to save my own skin,” Navarro said. “I refused.”

“If Congress slaps a subpoena on a senior White House advisor like me, it’s the advisor’s duty to politely tell them to go pound sand,” Navarro said. “That’s exactly what I did.

Then the Executive Branch and the Judicial Branch in Biden’s America got involved, he said.

Navarro told the crowd the jury may have convicted me “but they did not break me.”

“In Trump’s America you didn’t have to worry about being locked up for disagreeing with the government,” Navarro said. “I went to prison so you won’t have to. I am your wake-up call.”

Navarro said something that was eating at him as he served his sentence was how “Democrats come for your kids. They[‘re indoctrinating them with poisonous attitudes on race and gender. And when politics fail, the investigations and prosecutions begin.”

