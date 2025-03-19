Poor Hunter, Part IV: Taxpayers also funded State Dept. vehicles; Who paid for safari, ocean-side villa?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 19, 2025 Real World News



Raise your hand if you’re a broke American who can still afford to go on a luxury 3-month vacation to South Africa.

Hunter Biden’s motion to dismiss his lawsuit against Garrett Ziegler was granted after the former first son said his artwork and memoir aren’t selling and he is too broke to continue suing the former Trump staffer and his nonprofit Marco Polo which published on online database of the laptop from hell.

Next thing you know, Hunter is spotted in sunny South Africa where he is reportedly staying in a $500-a-night ocean-side villa, going on safaris, and dining and shopping at Cape Town’s finest establishments.

And Hunter and wife Melissa Cohen are apparently getting around Cape Town at U.S. taxpayer expense.

Independent reporter Laura Loomer noted in a post to X that she “discovered and can confirm with photographic evidence I gathered that the U.S. State Department, via the U.S. EMBASSY IN PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA @USEmbassySA has been providing the TAX PAYER FUNDED VEHICLES that Hunter Biden and his wife are using when they go shopping and dining in Cape Town. The vehicles are parked outside their luxury villa and guarded by Security when they are not being driven.”

Hunter Biden reportedly also had round-the-clock Secret Service protection in South Africa from 18 agents.

Calling it “ridiculous,” President Donald Trump revoked Hunter Biden’s Secret Service detail.

According to federal law, former presidents and their spouses (except when the spouse remarries) receive lifelong Secret Service protection. Only their children under the age of 16 are eligible to receive that protection after a president leaves the White House.

Ziegler told Steve Bannon’s war room on Tuesday that he is suing Hunter Biden for $260,000 in legal expenses and has hired a private investigator in Cape Town to look into Hunter’s “digs” there. They learned that not only was the U.S. Secret Service under the Department of Homeland Security involved in supporting this luxury vacation, but the State Department was as well.

What else were U.S. taxpayers funding?

