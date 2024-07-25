Polls: No Harris bump; Trump leads 50-43; Bipartisan resolution condemns her border failure

by WorldTribune Staff, July 25, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



House Republicans, joined by six Democrats, passed a resolution Thursday condemning Kamala Harris’s performance as “border czar” and the Biden administration for its open border policies.

The Democrats who broke ranks and joined 214 Republicans voting in favor of the resolution were Reps. Yadira Caraveo of Colorado, Henry Cuellar of Texas, Don Davis on North Carolina, Jared Golden of Maine, Mary Peltola of Alaska, and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington.

The resolution “strongly condemns the Biden Administration and its Border Czar, Kamala Harris’s, failure to secure the United States border.” It further “affirms that the American people deserve elected officials who understand the gravity of the crisis at the border and who will execute the policies to fix the border crisis.”

The resolution also “clearly and firmly states that the continuation of the Biden, Harris border policies would be disastrous for both the United States and the American people.”

New polling shows the party’s rallying around Harris as the replacement for Joe Biden at the top of the 2024 presidential ticket has not resulted in a bump for the likely Democrat standard bearer.

“In three surveys since she became the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, Harris has failed to overtake former President Donald Trump as his campaign feared would happen,” Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard noted.

The latest Rasmussen Reports poll shows Trump leading Harris with likely voters 50%-43%, well outside the margin of error.

When third-party candidates were included in Rasmussen’s questioning, Trump kept his 7-point lead over Harris, 49%-42%. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. lost half of his support, dropping to 4% from 8%.

“Significantly, the new poll shows a massive 20-point gap among independent voters favoring Trump, 53%-33%. It does show a slight gain in Democratic voter support for Harris over Biden,” Bedard noted.

New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik said of the resolution she introduced on Harris’s role of border czar: “Harris and every elected Democrat owns this historic border crisis that has turned every community into a border community. It is time that we return to President Donald Trump’s border security policies that put the safety of American citizens first.”

Stefanik added: “At our Northern Border in the Swanton Sector, I have seen firsthand with the Border Patrol the disastrous consequences of Kamala Harris’ failed Far Left open border agenda which caused a historic surge in illegal crossings like we have never seen at our Northern Border before including individuals on the terrorist watchlist. Kamala Harris didn’t just create a national security crisis, but a humanitarian crisis that has endangered the lives of millions. House Republicans will secure the border.”

Trump, meanwhile, said he doesn’t believe the 25th Amendment should be invoked against Biden, warning it would be more “dangerous” to put Harris in office because she’s “real garbage” and “worse than he is.”

Trump slammed Harris during a Thursday morning “Fox & Friends” appearance and said he didn’t think the 25th Amendment should be invoked as Biden will be out of office in a matter of months.

“I will say this, the world is in a very dangerous place. I think if [Biden] goes, [Kamala] then takes over and she’s worse than he is. I believe she’s a San Francisco radical. I believe she’s actually much worse and a way worse candidate than he is and she’s not doing very well.”

The ultimate power broker in the Democrat Party, Barack Obama, has yet to endorse Harris because he doesn’t think she can beat Trump, the New York Post reported on Wednesday, citing a source close to the Biden family.

Following Biden’s exit from the race on Sunday, and his immediate endorsement of the Harris, most of the Democratic elite have been quick to rally behind Harris — but Obama is a notable exception.

“Obama’s very upset because he knows she can’t win,” the Biden family source told The Post. “Obama knows she’s just incompetent — the border czar who never visited the border, saying that all migrants should have health insurance. She cannot navigate the landmines that are ahead of her. When you are running for president, there are things you can and can’t say.”

The source doesn’t have high hopes for a TV debate between Trump and Harris: “Wait until the debate … She can’t debate. She’s going to put her foot in her mouth about Israel, Palestine, Ukraine. She’s going to say something really stupid. Obama knew this was going to happen, Joe knew this was going to happen. Now she is going to have to answer real questions.”

Trump keeps battleground state lead despite campaign fears. However, @EmersonPolling @thehill survey shows good growth for VP Harris among younger voters.https://t.co/TrXzlDGNNc via @dcexaminer pic.twitter.com/5VDkjucaYJ — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) July 25, 2024

