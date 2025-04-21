Polls: Democrat voters reject anti-deportation push; Both MAGA and GOP gain ground

by WorldTribune Staff, April 21, 2025 Real World News



Democrats in Congress are sticking to their open borders beliefs and have been adamant in rejecting President Donald Trump’s mass deportation of illegal aliens.

Those set-in-stone stances have not only enabled MAGA and the Republican Party to continue the momentum gained during the 2024 election season, but have alienated may of the party’s own voters, new polls show.

Overall, 79% of likely voters in a new Rasmussen Reports survey said they agree with deporting “illegal immigrants who commit crimes in America.” Just 5% said deporting isn’t “at all important.”

Among Democrat voters, 69% believe it is important to deport criminal illegal immigrants. With Hispanics, it is 77%, and for black voters, 71%.

“Add in liberals, at 62%, and younger voters at 70%, and it’s pretty clear that the pro-immigration message embraced by Democrat leaders parading to Abrego Garcia’s jail in El Salvador isn’t working,” columnist Paul Bedard wrote for the Washington Examiner on Monday.

The attacks on Trump by Democrats and liberal protesters haven’t hurt the president’s approval ratings. The poll put Trump’s approval rating at 52 percent, five points higher than the April 9 poll.

During his meeting with Trump in the Oval Office last week, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said that he is willing to accept more illegal aliens from the U.S., and told the president, “You cannot just, you know, free the criminals and think crime is going to go down magically, you have to imprison them so you can liberate 350 million Americans that are asking for the end of crime and the end of terrorism, and it can be done.”

Rasmussen asked likely voters if they agreed or disagreed with Bukele’s analysis, and 76% said they agreed. Even Hispanic voters agreed, at 67%, black voters at 76%, and Democrat voters at 51%.

The polling outfit added, “Majorities of every political category — 90% of Republicans, 69% of Democrats and 76% of voters not affiliated with either major party — believe it is at least somewhat important that illegal immigrants who commit crimes in America should be deported.”

Meanwhile, a new survey by Napolitan News of 9,300 registered voters found the GOP is favored over Democrats by five points.

That is four points higher than a Gallup poll in 2023 said for the first time in three decades that more people identified as Republicans than Democrats.

Napolitan pollster Scott Rasmussen said the trend to the GOP appears real and partly due to its focus on working-class voters while Democrats embrace elites. Rasmussen said that change has helped the Republicans win over key minorities.

“There is a long-term shift underway. It’s often talked about as Republicans becoming the working-class party. While not entirely accurate, the shifting party coalitions are helping the GOP. The working-class shift is helping R’s make preliminary inroads into the black community and strong gains among Hispanic voters,” he said.

And, he added, Trump is a positive for party growth, as is the liberal shift by Democrats.

“It’s hard for many voters to align with a party that backs extreme views,” said Rasmussen.

