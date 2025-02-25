Poll: Tax cuts now top voter issue as continuing inflation hits savings

by WorldTribune Staff, February 25, 2025 Real World News



Cutting taxes is now the number one priority of America’s voters, according to a new poll.

Support for tax cuts leads over border security, 57%-24%, in the new national survey from McLaughlin & Associates published on Monday.

Tax cuts are the top concern for all 29 demographics studied by the pollster.

“Americans want President Trump’s big, beautiful pro-growth tax cut to give relief to working middle class voters. The House and Senate must pass them soon,” the pollsters said.

“Failure to pass President Trump’s very popular cornerstone economic pro-growth tax cuts, would collapse the Republican vote prior to the midterm elections.”

More immediately, however, the economy is the top concern as ongoing inflation is eating away at Americans’ savings.

“Because of Biden inflation, although 39% of the voters believe the economy is getting better, 51% think the economy is getting worse. 85% of all voters still say they have been negatively impacted by inflation and 47% still are struggling to afford basic necessities,” the survey said.

When the poll tested four major Trump policy goals, cutting taxes for working middle class Americans to grow the economy and give relief from high prices was the top choice at 57%.

President Donald Trump’s economic agenda faces a huge test this week as the House is set to vote on Republicans’ budget blueprint which calls for trillions in cuts to taxes and spending.

Some Republicans have said the cuts don’t go far enough.

The GOP’s 218-215 House majority means Speaker Mike Johnson can afford only a single GOP defection. Lawmaker absences could change the math.

“There’s a couple of folks that still have a couple questions and we’re going through it step by step,” Johnson said on Tuesday. “We’re making progress. … We’re trying to work through concerns and issues.”

The budget measure calls for $4.5 trillion in tax cuts and a goal of $2 trillion in spending cuts. It includes more than $100 billion in new spending on immigration enforcement and the military. It also requires the House Energy and Commerce Committee to find $880 billion in cuts to federal programs

Trump’s policies, the poll said, are credited for giving Republicans the lead on the generic ballot over the Democrats, 48%-41%.

Joe Biden, meanwhile, “remains an albatross for the Democrats with only 39% of the voters favorable to him and 56% unfavorable.”

