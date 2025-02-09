Poll: More men than women, Republicans than Democrats believe Super Bowls are rigged

by WorldTribune Staff, February 9, 2025 Real World News



So if Sunday night’s Super Bowl LIX goes down to the wire and there is a key penalty called late, will the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles get the benefit of the call?

According to a new poll, more believe it will be the Chiefs than the Eagles.

In a new Rasmussen Reports survey, 45% said they believe games were rigged. Just 36% said the refs were on the up-and-up. Men more than women and Republicans more than Democrats felt there was rigging.

Rasmussen noted: “Former NFL great Terrell Owens is the latest to claim that league officials have favored the Chiefs, who are seeking their third consecutive Lombardi Trophy.

“Forty-five percent (45%) of Americans believe NFL officials are rigging the outcomes of games, including 18% who say it’s very likely. Thirty-six percent (36%) don’t think NFL games are being rigged by officials, including 14% who say it’s not at all likely. Another 20% are not sure.”

Owens, a former Eagles wide receiver, said on the “It Is What It Is” podcast: “Bro, It’s crazy because I played the game and I’m watching the game and I’m looking at all these calls that they’re just, that’s benefiting the Kansas City Chiefs.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell dismissed the notion the refs are helping the Chiefs: “That’s a ridiculous theory, for anyone who might take it seriously. It reflects a lot of the fans’ passion, and I think it also is a reminder for us how important officiating is. And I think the men and women that officiate in the NFL are outstanding.”

As the Eagles try to keep the Chiefs from being the first in the Super Bowl era to win three consecutive championships, there are also those who say the NFL likes the Chiefs because they are cashing in on Taylor Swift’s popularity. That angle contends that Swift, who dates Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce, is so popular with women that her mere presence at the games will get more to tune in, thus increasing the league’s revenues.

Others say Swift’s influence is greatly exaggerated. They may be right. After all, if the pop star was that influential, Kamala Harris would be president.

