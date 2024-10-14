Poll: Majority favor federal ban on trans procedures for children

by WorldTribune Staff, October 14, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The majority of American registered voters support a federal ban on transgender procedures such as puberty blockers and gender reassignment surgeries for minors, according to a new poll.

Overall, the poll found 59% in favor of the federal ban, including 82% of Republicans and 56% of independents. Just 36% of Democrats favor the ban.

Voters who have children supported a ban more than those without, at 61% to 52% respectively.

Transgender procedures on minors are now banned in 25 states. According to nonprofit Do No Harm’s data, released last week, at least 13,994 transgender procedures were performed on minors across the U.S. between 2019-2023, The Center Square reported.

According to the poll, men are more likely to favor the federal ban, with 63% in favor compared to 56% for women. Among the ethnicities polled, “others” favored a ban the most at 63% compared to 61% for whites. Of black registered voters polled, 46% favored a ban, while 32% were opposed and 22% were not sure.

Among age demographics, the categories most in favor of a federal ban were 45-54 and 54-65, both of which polled at 61%, while 18-34 were the least in favor, albeit still at a 52% majority of them still supporting banning trans procedures for minors.

Although voters with and without college degrees both favored a federal ban by more than 50%, those without degrees favored it more at 61%, while 55% of voters with a college degree supported a ban.

Geographically, rural voters favored a ban more than suburban or urban voters, at 64% compared to 57% and 58% respectively.

Regionally, the Northeast was least supportive of a federal ban, with 51% in favor. The South was the most supportive at 61%, while the Midwest favored it at 60%. Voters in the West favored a ban by 59%.

The Center Square Voters’ Voice Poll was conducted by Noble Predictive Insights between Oct.2-4 and surveyed 2,560 registered voters.

