Poll: Hatred for biased media continues to rise

“No matter how much you hate the media, it’s not enough.”

The subject of memes and t-shirts is now a polling question.

When the question was posed in a new Rasmussen Reports survey, 44% of likely voters said they agreed with the statement while just 29% disagreed.

Legacy media is generally seen by all groups as biased toward Democrats.

“Younger voters, older people, Hispanics, Republicans, independents, and even Democrats cited pro-Democrat bias in agreeing that they just can’t hate the media enough,” Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard wrote on May 12.

There is little disagreement that Democrats are the beneficiaries of major media bias.

Even Democrats agreed. Asked if media organizations favor Democrats over Republicans, 43% of Democrats agreed while 24% disagreed.

And on the issue of hating the media, more Democrats than not agreed with Republicans. Democrats, by a 40%-35% margin, believe they can’t hate the media enough. For Republicans, it was 57% to 21%.

The Rasmussen Reports found that 49% believe the bias is getting worse. A mere 11% see the bias against Republicans letting up.

“Bias in the media has been around forever, and political bias has exploded since President Donald Trump hit the presidential stage,” Bedard noted.

Gallup began tracking media bias in the early 1970s.

About two-thirds of Americans in the 1970s trusted the “mass media either “a great deal” or “a fair amount” to “[report] the news fully, accurately and fairly,” Gallup found.

By the next measurement in 1997, confidence had fallen to 53%, and it has gradually trended downward since 2003.

A Gallup poll released in February found Americans are now divided into rough thirds, with 31% trusting the media a great deal or a fair amount, 33% saying they do “not [trust it] very much,” and 36%, up from 6% in 1972, saying they have no trust at all in it.

