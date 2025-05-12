Poll: 71 percent of Democrats want Elon Musk jailed for trying to make government more efficient

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, May 12, 2025 Real World News



At the controls for four years under the Biden-Harris regime, Democrats did their level best to ensure the government did not run efficiently.

When Elon Musk came to DC to head up President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) he wasted no time in cutting the very waste and fraud Democrats worked so hard to create.

For that, Democrats want Musk behind bars.

In a new telephone and online survey by Rasmussen Reports and the Heartland Institute, 54% of Likely Voters would support a hypothetical law that would imprison Musk for his role in DOGE, including 39% who would Strongly Support such a law. Thirty-six percent oppose a law that would send Musk to prison, including 26% who Strongly Oppose it, while 10% are not sure.

As for Democrats, 71% in the poll said Musk should be locked up for daring to make government more efficient. That number rises to 80% of self-identified liberal voters.

“The fact that a majority of Democrat voters would support imprisoning Elon Musk for trying to make government more efficient is a shocking indictment of the modern Left, which has become increasingly more tyrannical in recent years,” said Justin Haskins, senior fellow at The Heartland Institute and the poll’s primary author. “We’ve reached a point where many Americans would rather unjustly punish innovation than fix the broken systems Musk was trying to reform.”

Fifty-four percent of Republicans and 57% of conservative voters would oppose such a law.

Sixty-eight percent of Democrats in the survey would support banning Musk from serving in the government, while 59% of Republicans would oppose such a hypothetical law. Among unaffiliated voters, 46% would support and 37% would oppose a law to ban Musk from a government role, while 17% are not sure.

Other findings:

• Forty-two percent (42%) view Musk favorably, including 21% with a Very Favorable impression. Fifty-two percent (52%) view Musk unfavorably, including 38% with a Very Unfavorable opinion. Musk’s favorability has declined slightly since a Rasmussen Reports survey in March in which 45% had a favorable opinion of him.

• Musk is viewed at least somewhat favorably by 77% of Republicans, 17% of Democrats, 37% of unaffiliated voters, 46% of whites, 29% of black voters, 40% of Hispanics and 41% of other minorities.

• Far more men (51%) than women voters (35%) have a favorable opinion of Musk.

• Among those who voted for Trump in last year’s presidential election, 75% have a favorable impression of Musk, while just 12% of Kamala Harris voters view Musk favorably.

Support Free Press Foundation

The American Free Press is Back!