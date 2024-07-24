Poll: 61 percent see acting president’s ‘mental decline’ as threat to national security

by WorldTribune Staff, July 24, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Joe Biden has dropped out of the 2024 presidential race but has vowed to continue on for the last six months of his single term in the White House.

Americans increasingly see this as a problem.

In a new poll from the Heartland Institute, 61 percent said the lame duck Biden’s “mental decline” is a threat to national security, including 39% of Democrats and 62% of independents.

“Clearly, most Americans believe that President Biden’s mental decline, which was on full display in late June during the debate, has become so acute that it poses a serious national security threat to the United States,” said Chris Talgo, the editorial director of the Heartland Institute.

“I find it almost inconceivable that more than 6 in 10 Americans think the current commander in chief and leader of the free world is unable to perform his most fundamental duty: keeping Americans safe from threats at home and abroad,” Talgo added.

A separate survey of six battleground states – Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – found that nearly two-thirds (65%) of likely voters in those states agree that Biden’s mental decline is a threat to America’s security, including 50% who strongly agree.

Almost half (49%) of national likely voters agree with the statement, “Joe Biden is one of the worst presidents in American history,” including 38% who strongly agree, while 47% disagree, including 36% who strongly disagree. Among battleground-state voters, 52% agree that Biden is one of America’s worst presidents.

Among other findings of the Rasmussen Reports/Heartland Institute survey:

• 40% of likely voters, including 47% in battleground states, believe Biden’s policies are “a lot” to blame for increases in prices for gasoline, groceries, cars, and homes since he became president. Another 16% of national voters said Biden’s policies deserve “some” of the blame for price increases, while 20% said Biden’s policies are “not much” to blame and 17% said the president’s policies deserve “none” of the blame for inflation.

• Nearly half of voters want to reduce U.S. aid to Ukraine. Asked about Biden’s recent signing of a 10-year security agreement with Ukraine, and the $175 billion Congress has appropriated for Ukraine since the Russian invasion, 49% said they would support legislation to reduce aid and military support for Ukraine, including 25% who would strongly support such legislation. Forty percent (40%) would oppose reducing aid to Ukraine, including 25% who strongly oppose a reduction in Ukraine aid. Another 10% are not sure.

Meanwhile, an increase in security threats targeting candidates for the presidency and other political offices have sparked calls for former President Donald Trump and others to boost their security.

The Federal Election Commission (FEC), which has had to approve past requests to use contributions for security expenses, is set to change its rules to let campaigns spend on security as they see fit.

“As we confront the complexities of modern political landscapes, securing candidates against potential threats is not just a matter of personal safety but a foundational element of preserving the integrity and vitality of our democratic institutions,” FEC Commissioner Trey Trainor told the Washington Examiner’s Paul Bedard.

“The attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump vividly underscored the dangers candidates can face,” he said.

Trainor said another answer is that donors help to pay for added security.

“Recently, reports from the Secret Service have indicated credible threats from foreign actors targeting Trump, raising alarms among citizens about what actions can be taken to prevent such incidents. The answer lies, in part, with the electorate itself,” Trainor said.

“By contributing to a candidate’s campaign, citizens enable them to augment their security measures beyond what government agencies provide. This empowerment not only enhances the safety of candidates but also reinforces democratic participation by ensuring that individuals can engage in the electoral process without fear for their safety or that of their families,” Trainor added.

