Political Karma? Blue states set to lose votes in Electoral College; Musk recoups X investment

A new U.S. Census at the start of each decade decides how the 435 seats in the House of Representatives are apportioned among the states.

According to The American Redistricting Project (ARP), the red states stand to gain big time in the 2030 census.

Florida and Texas are expected to gain four seats each.

“Florida only caught up to New York after the 2010 census and by 2030 will be one-third larger,” PJ Media’s Stephen Green noted. “Impressive as that is, Florida’s representation was actually delayed by Census Bureau undercounts in the 2020 census. Texas was undercounted by more than half a million people and Florida by 761,000. Those undercounts cost them one seat each. Overcounts helped Minnesota and Rhode Island hang on to seats they shouldn’t have.”

Idaho and Utah should gain one seat each.

Arizona is the only swing state gain, adding one seat after 2030.

Illinois, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Oregon, and Wisconsin will all lose one seat each, according to the apportionment forecast.

New York is projected to lose two seats, leaving it with 26 Electoral College votes. During the 1940s, New York had 47 Electoral College votes.

California is expected be the biggest loser with three fewer seats.

Apportionment does not take effect until after the 2030 census. The Electoral College won’t change until the 2032 election.

Everything remains the same for 2028.

“Democrat morale (not to mention the party’s approval rating) is tanking,” Green noted.

As Washington Democrat Rep. Adam Smith put it: “The extreme left is leading us into a ditch.”

Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s X social media platform has reportedly regained a $44 billion valuation – the same price Nusk paid to buy the site in 2022.

The company was valued at $44 billion in a recent secondary financing round in which investors exchanged existing shares in X, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

Musk’s overhaul of the former Twitter site has included the creation of a “premium” subscription service with access to “blue checkmark” verification for paying users, as well as an integrated AI chatbot called “Grok” that was developed by his startup xAI.

X generated about $1.2 billion in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, sources told the Financial Times. That would put the company’s revenue on par with what Twitter brought in before the acquisition, the outlet said – though one source described the figure as “wildly adjusted.”

The company has a 25% stake in xAI, which itself was valued at $45 billion in its most recent financing round.

