Police: Two men who went into Washington state wilderness to look for ‘Sasquatch’ found dead

Two men from Portland, Oregon who ventured into the Washington state wilderness in search of “Sasquatch” were found dead three days after being reported missing, police said.

The 59-year-old and 37-year-old men, who police have not identified, were reported missing in the early hours of Christmas morning by a family member, the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said in a statement.

The statement said: “Over the course of three days, the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Coordinator acquired over 60 volunteer search and rescue personnel, including canine, drone, and ground searching teams. Additionally, an air asset was acquired from the United States Coast Guard, based in Astoria, Oregon, to assist in the search utilizing F.L.I.R.

“After a grueling, three-day search over difficult terrain and harsh weather conditions, the 59-year-old male and 37-year-old-male, both from Portland, Oregon, who were reported missing/endangered were located, deceased, in a heavily wooded area of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Both deaths appear to be due to exposure, based on weather conditions and ill-preparedness.”

A “flock camera,” also known as a license plate reader, picked up the vehicle in which the men had traveled to the woods of eastern Skamania County, leading search-and-rescue officials to find it abandoned off of Oklahoma Road, near Willard, Washington.

“Sasquatch sightings” are common in Skamania County.

The community’s Chamber of Commerce website states on its website: “Back in the late 1960s, there were so many reported sightings of Sasquatch, Bigfoot, Yeti or the Giant Hairy Ape in Skamania County, Washington, the county commissioners decided that an ordinance needed to be in place to protect the elusive creature and keep Bigfoot seekers from shooting a bearded elk hunter tramping around in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. The law was originally passed in 1969, amended in 1984 and today harming Sasquatch within Skamania County’s borders could cost you one year of jail time and/or a $1000 fine. Stop by the Visitor Center at the Chamber to pick up a Bigfoot postcard with the ordinance printed on it.”

