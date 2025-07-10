Pediatrician fired after suggesting Trump-supporting Texas flood victims got ‘what they voted for’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 10, 2025

A pediatrician who said in a post to social media that victims of the devastating Texas flooding who supported President Donald Trump got “what they voted for” has been fired.

Dr. Christina B. Propst wrote in a Facebook post:

“May all visitors, children, non-MAGA voters and pets be safe and dry. Kerr County MAGA voted to gut FEMA. They deny climate change. May they get what they voted for. Bless their hearts.”

The Facebook post quickly went viral after a screenshot was shared by Libs of TikTok.

Propst’s employer, Blue Fish Pediatrics, initially said she had been suspended, but later announced “the individual is no longer employed” there.

“As we previously mentioned in our original statement, we strongly condemn the comments that were made in that post. That post does not reflect the values, standards, or mission of Blue Fish Pediatrics,” the company said.

After her firing, and five days after her Facebook post, Propst issued an apology, claiming she made her comments from a “place of frustration” and adding that they did not represent her true character.

In an apology letter obtained by KPRC, Propst wrote:

I want to apologize to each and every individual suffering through terrible loss in this difficult time. As news of heartbreaking fatalities became clear I immediately removed my thoughtless comment, as it does not reflect the depth of my compassion or the respect I have for each and every human life. Unfortunately, my online comment is now being shared with the false impression that I made it after the devastating loss of life was known. I did not. But again, the comment was mine and mine alone. Even in these divisive times, some things are and should remain sacred. Human life is sacred. The well-being of children is sacred. Politics and party affiliation should never affect the judgment or actions of any medical provider and have never affected mine. Anyone who has sat in my office, cried on my shoulder in moments of loss, afforded me the privilege of helping their child grow, or trusted me with their child’s life knows that I am tirelessly committed to children’s medical care and would never be so callous as to make such a remark about lives cut so terribly short. I did not choose my words with the sensitivity the moment required, or with any awareness of the heartbreaking loss that would later become clear to all of us.

Kerr County, home to around 50,000 people, overwhelmingly voted for Trump in the November election, with more than 76% of the county’s votes going to the Republican presidential candidate, according to county data.

More than 100 people have been killed in the flash flooding and over 150 are missing, according to local authorities.

Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian summer camp located along the banks of the Guadalupe River, confirmed on Monday that 27 campers and counselors had been killed.

Beat The Press