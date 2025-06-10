Peaceful anti-ICE protests? The looting is underway in Los Angeles

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 10, 2025

Democrats and their major media sound systems would have Americans believe that what is happening in Los Angeles is a Trump Administration overreaction to peaceful protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in the city.

New footage shows masked “protesters” breaking into the Ootoro Sushi in Little Tokyo near Los Angeles City Hall on Monday and making off with cash registers.

In video from inside the restaurant, some in the crowd are heard shouting, “Yo, stop that sh*t” and “We don’t do that sh*t, get out!” One yells, “You’re making us look bad!”

Groups of “protesters” also busted into Adidas, Nike, and T-Mobile stores.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s response was for businesses and residents to document the incidents so they could be filed in police reports. That’ll show ’em.

All DTLA businesses or residents are requested to report any vandalism, damage or looting to LAPD Central Division so that it can be documented by an official police report. Please photograph all vandalism and damage prior to clean up. — LAPD Central Division (@LAPDCentral) June 9, 2025

