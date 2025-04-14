Patel suspends key official in FBI scandals: Auten central to Hunter Biden coverup, Russia hoax

by WorldTribune Staff, April 14, 2025 Real World News



A senior FBI official who was a prime player in the Hunter Biden laptop coverup and the Russiagate hoax has been suspended by FBI Director Kash Patel.

Brian Auten was a key figure in the FBI’s counterintelligence Crossfire Hurricane investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

The investigation was based on the bogus dossier authored by ex-British MI6 spy Christopher Steele.

Auten did not inform higher-ups at the bureau about significant inaccuracies in the dossier and also pushed for the approval of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants which targeted Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

Auten’s actions resulted in internal reviews, which found serious errors in the FBI’s FISA applications.

Despite the findings, he remained in a senior analytical position within the Bureau.

In 2020, whistleblowers accused Auten of authoring an internal FBI assessment that labeled material related to Hunter Biden as “Russian disinformation.”

Auten’s assessment helped drive the decision to halt further investigation into the Biden family’s overseas business dealings just weeks before the presidential election.

An excerpt from the Marco Polo Research Group’s “Report on the Biden Laptop” states:

According to their former and current colleagues who have come forward as whistleblowers to U.S. senators, FBI HQ Supervisory Intelligence Analyst (SIA) Brian Auten and Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAC) of the Washington Field Office (WFO) Tim Thibault were the so-called “tip of the FBI spear” in D.C. handling the Biden Laptop slow-walk operation. Auten evidently opened a so-called “assessment” in August 2020 — just three months before the presidential election — which threw cold water on the Bureau’s already-beleaguered investigation, which was being managed by the BAFO [Baltimore Field Office, see Part 2]. Auten’s “assessment” was then utilized by ASAC Thibault — who re-posted numerous vile and derogatory messages about his then-boss, President Trump — as a justification for ordering investigative activity to cease.

Auten’s name was also linked to the FBI raid of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in 2022.

