Out in the cold in western NC as Biden gifts $1B to Africans displaced by ‘climate change’

In Western North Carolina, some 200,000 Americans who lost their homes to hurricane Helene are hunkered down in tent cities and trying to deal with increasingly frigid weather.

Nonprofits, local grassroots organizations, and concerned residents have helped find housing for some.

But reports from the ground say the Biden-Harris government has done next to nothing via FEMA.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden was in Angola on Tuesday, where he gifted $1 billion in U.S. taxpayer funds to help Africans displaced by “climate change.”

In November of last year, Biden said climate change “impacts are only going to get worse, more frequent, more ferocious and more costly.”

Speaking at the National Museum of Slavery in Luanda, Biden said: “We Bidens are like poor relatives. We show up when we’re invited, we stay longer than we should, eat all your food, and don’t know when to go home.”

He then made the pledge of “over $1 billion of new humanitarian support for Africans displaced from homes by historic droughts and food insecurity,” which the Biden-Harris team attributes to global warming.

Biden said; “You know, that’s the right thing for the wealthiest nation in the world to do, and today, I’m announcing over $1 billion of new humanitarian support for Africans displaced from homes by historic droughts and food insecurity. We know African leaders and citizens are seeking more than just aid. You seek investments. So, the United States is expanding our relationship all across Africa, from assistance to aid, investment to trade, moving from patrons to partners to help break the infrastructure gap. I was told, by the way, when I got elected, I could never get an infrastructure bill passed.”

The “investment” part was a commitment of $3 billion in additional U.S. taxpayer dollars to redevelop the Lobito Corridor railway to span from Angola’s Lobito Port to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia.

That’s $4 billion pledged to Africa in one day.

As the Gateway Pundit’s Jordan Conradson noted: “Meanwhile, FEMA also doesn’t have enough money to help Americans suffering because the Biden Regime has burned through $1 billion to resettle illegal aliens, and Biden continues sending billions of dollars overseas.”

