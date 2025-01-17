On first day in office, WV governor ends all state-funded DEI programs; enacts vaccine exemptions

by WorldTribune Staff, January 17, 2025 Real World News



In two of his first acts after being sworn in on Monday, West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey signed executive orders ending state-funded diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and enabling families to receive religious exemptions from required school vaccinations.

Morrisey’s order terminates DEI programs in state-run institutions, with the Republican governor asserting that the measure will protect residents from racial and gender discrimination as well as “inappropriate” preferential treatment based on identity characteristics.

“I think the public deserves nothing less,” Morrisey stated during a press briefing at the state capitol.

The governor cited the recent Supreme Court ruling against affirmative action, which declared race-based college admission practices unconstitutional, as a factor in the decision. The governor directed agency heads to review any DEI-related practices in their departments, stating, “Before I start calling everyone out, I want to see the changes put in place.”

The vaccine executive order upends a school vaccination policy which was seen as one of the most strict in the nation. State law requires children to receive vaccines for chickenpox, hepatitis-b, measles, meningitis, mumps, diphtheria, polio, rubella, tetanus, and whooping cough before starting school. The state does not require Covid vaccinations.

The governor said he is pushing for religious exemptions to these requirements, aligning with the 2023 Equal Protection for Religion Act. This law says the government cannot “substantially burden” a person’s freedom of religion unless it can demonstrate a “compelling interest” to do so. Morrisey argued the law has not been “fully and properly enforced” since its passing.

Morrisey explained that the vaccine exemption will likely involve parents having to explain their religious beliefs in writing to the state Bureau of Public Health. He said he also intends to work with lawmakers to ensure the state’s vaccination statute explicitly allows for religious exemptions.

West Virginia Democrat Party Chair Mike Pushkin slammed the executive orders, calling them a “troubling example” of executive overreach that “could harm us for generations.”

