On 3rd anniversary of Afghanistan disaster, Trump attends memorial skipped by Biden, Harris, Obama, Bush

Former President Donald Trump, whose Afghanistan withdrawal plan was ignored by the Biden-Harris administration, was on hand at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday to mark the third anniversary of the botched Biden-Harris withdrawal in which 13 U.S. military servicemembers were killed in a terrorist attack on Abbey Gate at the Kabul airport.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris did not attend the event on Monday. Neither did former Presidents George W. Bush, who first sent U.S. troops into Afghanistan, or Barack Obama, who ordered heavy drone strikes which killed hundreds of civilians.

Trump at Arlington on the 3rd anniversary of the Abbey Gate bobbing in Afghanistan He loves our heroes 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Tp7VFHmR58 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 26, 2024

Trump posted on Truth Social: “This is the third anniversary of the BOTCHED Afghanistan withdrawal, the most EMBARRASSING moment in the history of our Country. Gross Incompetence – 13 DEAD American soldiers, hundreds of people wounded and dead, AMERICANS and BILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF MILITARY EQUIPMENT LEFT BEHIND. You don’t take our soldiers out first, you take them out LAST, when all else is successfully done. Russia then invaded Ukraine, Israel was attacked, and the USA became, and is, a laughing stock all over the World. THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA REMAINS SILENT IN ORDER TO PROTECT THE WORST ADMINISTRATION IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY! MAGA2024.”

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted: “Trump didn’t start the War in Afghanistan. He didn’t make the orders that led to the 13 deaths. But he went to the Arlington ceremony today when no other leader did. Because it was the right thing to do.”

Another major blunder made by the Biden-Harris government, many military analysts say, was the surrender of Bagram Air Base to the Taliban, which came before the final withdrawal of U.s. troops. Trump intended to retain the base as a key to holding off the Taliban while evacuating U.S. ground vehicles, helicopters, and weapons, which Biden-Harris ultimately left behind. The Taliban paraded these spoils through the streets earlier this month.

Jack Montgomery of the National Pulse noted: “By disrupting the timetable of President Trump’s planned withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Biden-Harris government created a chaotic situation in which the Taliban overran Kabul while U.S. and Western personnel were still present. Hundreds were killed or injured when a suicide bomber, allegedly from the Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) group, targeted would-be evacuees and the U.S. troops overseeing them at Kabul airport’s Abbey Gate.”

Trump has criticized Kamala Harris for her role in the debacle, recalling that she was “the last person in the room with Biden when the two of them decided to pull the troops out of Afghanistan” and was “all for it.”

Harris not only acknowledged that fact, she boasted about it.

Kamala Harris was the last person in the room when the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan was ordered, leading to 13 American service members being killed. Harris bragged about her role on-camera. pic.twitter.com/jGEWx68pff — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) August 26, 2024

BREAKING: Kamala Harris and Joe Biden skip Arlington Memorial Ceremony for the 13 troopers who died in Afghanistan on the 3rd anniversary Only 1 former president showed up His name is Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/x1msiHjWjO — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 26, 2024

