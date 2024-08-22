OK for party in power to lie about job growth and ignore its role in attempt to murder its rival?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 22, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



How far will Democrats go to stay in power?

Let’s go to the videotape:

On the latest job growth numbers being revised down by 818,000, here’s what Biden-Harris administration Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told ABC News at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Wednesday.

Biden-Harris Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo says she’s not “familiar” with the inflated jobs report.

pic.twitter.com/lQwiNzUaYi — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 21, 2024

Raimondo must not have gotten the memo that the news she wrote off as false had also been reported by the very network she was being interviewed by.

As they say, deceitfulness is a common trait among the power mad.

But if Democrats don’t believe a word Donald Trump says, why go to such great lengths to take him out of the 2024 presidential contest?

The non-stop demonization of Donald Trump in Chicago this week appears to be the lone plank in the Democrat Platform. Why the lack of creativity or sensitivity to the concerns of large swaths of America who are not obsessed with the former president? Is there no self-awareness that the entire world witnessed an assassination attempt on him less than five weeks ago and that their constant incitement to violence against him might have been a factor?

It’s hard to avoid the conclusion that the party in power cares not what voters think or how any powerless person might judge their rhetoric and behavior because it has no intention of relinquishing control.

Tucker Carlson notes how Democrats have failed through their lawfare campaign to marginalize their top political rival by imprisoning him for life and thus decided it was necessary to literally end his life.

TUCKER: The Biden Admin allowed the Trump assassination attempt to happen by denying security requests, and Republicans in Congress seem to have forgotten it happened pic.twitter.com/VE5eWzREme — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 22, 2024

