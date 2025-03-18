Now on display in the Oval Office: The Declaration of Independence

by WorldTribune Staff, March 18, 2025 Real World News



In a Jan. 21, 2025 op-ed for The Detroit News, Chris Thomas noted that President Donald Trump’s agenda for his second term “is nothing less than a second Declaration of Independence for the American worker, employer and parent who have had enough of seeing their interests come a distant second to the demands of invasive home-grown bureaucracies and foreign trade partners.”

On Monday, Trump unveiled a copy of the Declaration of Independence in the Oval Office after requesting it from the National Archives.

“The Nationals Archives delivered the Declaration of Independence to the White House at the President’s request. It is displayed in the Oval Office where it will be carefully protected and preserved,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced in a statement.

The original signed Declaration of Independence hangs at the National Archives on Constitutional Avenue in Washington, D.C., which has been the document’s home since 1952.

President Donald Trump put a framed version of the Declaration of Independence on the wall in the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/zUYD9C8kUd — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 17, 2025

