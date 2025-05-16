‘Now my daughter’s dead’: Father laments ‘collision’ between immigration, justice systems

by WorldTribune Staff, May 16, 2025 Real World News



In July 2024, 24-year-old Kaitlyn Weaver was in her car at a stop sign in Aurora, Colorado and speaking to her boyfriend on speakerphone. A Jeep driven by an unlicensed 15-year-old illegal alien blew through the intersection at an estimated 90 mph and T-boned her vehicle.

Kaitlyn was placed on life support for two days before her family made the painful decision to donate her organs, Fox News reported.

The 15-year-old illegal from Colombia was reportedly racing with other teenagers in the residential neighborhood. He was unlicensed and was driving an uninsured vehicle he had taken without his mother’s permission. He has not been publicly named because Colorado law shields the identity of underage criminal suspects.

The illegal alien was initially charged with vehicular homicide.

When it came time for sentencing, however, he received just two years of probation and 100 hours of community service. The sweetheart deal was offered by the office of Arapahoe County District Attorney Amy Padden, a progressive prosecutor who has received endorsements from prominent leftists including Sen. Bernie Sanders and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

John Weaver, Kaitlyn’s father, expressed disbelief that someone in the country illegally, who had committed multiple offenses—including driving without a license or insurance—could walk free after killing his daughter.

“We had a collision where the immigration system and the criminal justice system collided, and now my daughter’s dead,” he said.

“You don’t have to participate in a bad system,” Weaver told Fox News. “If the judge wanted to sentence him to less, that’s the judge’s issue. What happened in this case is you created it into your issue. Now you’re part of the problem.”

Arapahoe County Assistant District Attorney Ryan Brackley defended the plea deal, stating that while the illegal alien’s actions were “reckless and unlawful” and the conviction acknowledged the seriousness of the crime. “No legal outcome can truly make up for the profound loss and void Kaitlyn’s loved ones will live with permanently.”

District Attorney Amy Padden also addressed the case in a Facebook post, focusing on the dangers of speeding while making no mention of the criminal’s immigration status: “This tragic loss is a powerful reminder that it is not just alcohol or drug-impaired driving that takes lives. Driving at dangerous speeds has deadly consequences too, and they are felt by our entire community,” she wrote.

