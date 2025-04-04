Not satire: The John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage award goes to … Mike Pence?

by WorldTribune Staff, April 4, 2025 Real World News



To leftists, betraying President Donald Trump is most certainly courageous.

So, a group of leftists at the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation decided to give their John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage award to Mike Pence.

“Despite our political differences, it is hard to imagine an act of greater consequence than Vice President Pence’s decision to certify the 2020 presidential election during an attack on the U.S. Capitol,” the Foundation’s Caroline Kennedy and Jack Schlossberg proclaimed in a statement.

The consequence of Pence’s action during the J6 protest was four years of Biden-Harris policies which led to millions of Americans not being able to put food on the table and allowing in and giving benefits to millions of illegal aliens.

Pence said that he is “deeply humbled and honored to be the recipient” of the award.

“I have been inspired by the life and words of President John F. Kennedy since my youth and am honored to join the company of so many distinguished Americans who have received this recognition in the past,” Pence said in a statement.

All you need to know about this award can be gleaned from some of its recent recipients.

Liz Cheney, Adam Schiff, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Fulton County, Georgia election worker Wandrea “Shaye” Moss are all past winners.

The Gateway Pundit’s Ben Kew noted: “While Pence may enjoy receiving meaningless awards from Democrats, he will forever live in infamy among the conservative faithful who helped him become vice president.”

