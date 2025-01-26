No longer secret depravity in Davos as escort agency reveals ‘record year’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 26, 2025 Real World News



Elites convened by globalists including Klaus Schwab are said to presume superiority to the rest of humanity, if not morally so.

Escort agencies revealed a “record year” in the demand for “escorts,” hetero and trans, at the World Economic Forum (WEF) gathering in Davos, Switzerland this month.

“Since the start of the WEF, we’ve seen around 300 women and trans women been booked in Davos and the surrounding area,” Andreas Berger, spokesman for Titt4tat, told MailOnline. “In terms of the number of bookings for commercial intimacy, it was another record year for us [at the WEF].”

Another escort agency boss revealed the most popular sex act requested by the “untouchable” clients.

“Anal sex is actually one of the most frequently requested things,” says Susann from the Swiss Escort Avantgarde agency. “These types of people consider themselves untouchable, which they often realistically are. I think physical attacks on escort ladies, for example to live out a certain BDSM fetish, are absolutely conceivable. In my experience, the higher a man’s professional/social rank, the lower his inhibition threshold for violence against women is.”

Some of the “escorts” easily earn $7,500 per booking from the debauched deep-pocketed globalists, the escort bosses say.

“But the amounts are nothing to the wealthy clients, the various escort agencies agree — and their customers typically pay for several hours of ‘company’ with the women,” MailOnline noted.

Titt4tat’s Berger said the average booking duration at the WEF is four hours, which combined with the average hourly rate and the 300 bookings on Titt4Tat during the first three days of the WEF alone would amount to about CHF300,000 $337,000.

“But there are other providers and agencies. My estimate would be about 1 million in total,” Berger added.

While the lid on the depravity of the global elites has been lifted, they still go to great lengths in an attempt to ensure that what happens in Davos stays in Davos.

“What has changed is that a lot of women in and around Davos now have to sign NDAs [non-disclosure agreements],” Berger said, adding that these agreements were often in English.

“We suspect that this is the consequence of recent news about sex parties in Hollywood.”

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!