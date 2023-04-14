No jail time for non-binary ex-Biden official in luggage theft case

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 14, 2023

Sam Brinton, the non-binary former Energy Department official accused of serial luggage theft, has avoided jail time in one of the cases.

On Wednesday, Brinton pleaded no contest to misdemeanor theft charges in a stolen-luggage case at Las Vegas airport last July and received a suspended jail sentence of 180 days.

The 35-year-old former Biden administration officials also was ordered to pay $3,670 to the theft victim.

Brinton had been deputy assistant secretary of the Energy Department’s office of spent fuel and waste disposition before he was fired when an arrest warrant was issued for him. He had been hailed by Team Biden as a barrier breaker because he identifies as “non-binary.”

Brinton initially had been charged with felony theft because, according to authorities at the time, the stolen goods were worth $3,670.

In a separate case, Brinton still faces felony theft charges in the Sept. 16 theft at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport in which a woman’s Vera Bradley suitcase with $2,325 worth of contents was snatched from baggage claim.

According to the criminal complaint in that ongoing case, Brinton removed a tag from the luggage of a fellow passenger on an American Airlines flight from Washington.

The airline confirmed that Brinton, who was seen on the airport’s surveillance footage claiming luggage, actually didn’t check in any bags. The victim also identified the baggage Brinton was carrying as hers, according to authorities.

Brinton could get up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine in that case.

There is also a third luggage-theft charge made against Brinton.

Tanzanian fashion designer Asya Khamsin has claimed that Brinton wore certain custom-made outfits for a Vanity Fair photoshoot that had been stolen from her in 2018 at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

She saw those images on TV in a news report about Brinton’s other luggage-theft cases.

“I saw the images. Those were my custom designs, which were lost in that bag in 2018,” Khamsin told Fox News Digital in an interview. “He wore my clothes, which [were] stolen.”

