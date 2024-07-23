No greeters as Netanyahu arrives in D.C. to address Congress; Will visit Mar-a-Lago

by WorldTribune Staff, July 23, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu touched down in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. Neither Joe Biden nor Kamala Harris met the prime minister upon his arrival.

Netanyhau will address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.

Biden and Harris are scheduled to meet with Netanyahu on Thursday, where there are expected to push the Israeli leader to end the war in Gaza.

Netanyahu will be meeting with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Friday.

Tennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn said: “Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, who will be addressing Congress this week, arrived in the U.S. today. Neither Biden nor Harris were there to greet him. This administration has made it perfectly clear — they do not support the Jewish state.”

Trump noted in a Truth Social post: “During my first term, we had Peace and Stability in the Region, even signing the historic Abraham Accords – And we will have it again. Just as I have said in discussions with President Zelensky and other World Leaders in recent weeks, my PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH Agenda will demonstrate to the World that these horrible, deadly Wars, and violent Conflicts must end. Millions are dying, and Kamala Harris is in no way capable of stopping it.”

Netanyahu requested the in-person meeting with Trump, Politico reported on Monday, citing two people familiar with the outreach.

The Politico report noted that the “U.S. and Israel are this week hoping to move forward talks to help reach a cease-fire in Gaza and the release of all remaining hostages. Delegations from both countries, as well as teams from Egypt and Qatar, were set to meet in the Middle East last week before Israel informed Washington that it had decided not to send its team.”

Eight Americans are among the hostages still being held by Hamas terrorists.

At last week’s Republican National Convention, Trump warned about the release of the hostages: “They better be back before I assume office, or you will be paying a very big price.”

Support American Journalism

Your Choice