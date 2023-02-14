Nikki Haley announces 2024 presidential campaign

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 14, 2023

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley on Tuesday announced she will run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Haley is the second Republican to declare candidacy for the GOP’s 2024 nomination.

Former President Donald Trump announced his 2024 candidacy in November.

Haley was United Nations ambassador under Trump.

“Republicans have lost the popular vote in seven out of the last eight presidential elections,” Haley said in a video announcing her bid. “That has to change. It’s time for a new generation of leadership.”

Haley, 51, vowed to take on China and Russia: “They all think we can be bullied, kicked around. You should know this about me. I don’t put up with bullies. And when you kick back, it hurts them more if you’re wearing heels.”

Haley accused the Chinese Community Party of committing “genocide” on parts of the country’s population and Iran of “murder[ing] their own people for challenging the government” through protests.

She has teased running for the GOP nomination for months, using her signature line that she’s “never lost an election.”

Haley has not run for election in about eight years.

In the Monmouth University Poll released last week, the last GOP presidential poll before Haley announced, Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis led with 33% each. No other candidate got more than 2%. Haley was at 1%.

