New Trump moves reveal widespread woke influence on U.S. military

by WorldTribune Staff, February 10, 2025 Real World News



In his effort to purge woke from the military, President Donald Trump on Monday said he is firing the directors of the Boards of Visitors of four service academies.

“Our Service Academies have been infiltrated by Woke Leftist Ideologues over the last four years. I have ordered the immediate dismissal of the Board of Visitors for the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guard,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“We will have the strongest Military in History, and that begins by appointing new individuals to these Boards. We must make the Military Academies GREAT AGAIN!”

Each Board of Visitors consists of six members appointed by the president, three appointed by the vice president, four appointed by the House speaker, one designated by the Senate Armed Services Committee and one designated by the House Armed Services Committee.

Among the presidential appointees affected by Trump’s Monday order include former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel (U.S. Military Academy) and John S. McCain IV, the son of the late Arizona GOP Senator (U.S. Naval Academy).

“This move is in line with Trump’s overall agenda to eliminate progressive ideology from the military and other governmental institutions,” Jeff Charles noted in a Monday Townhall.com analysis.

The president has issued several executive orders aimed at stripping DEI programs and practices in federal agencies.

This also includes the banning of several different military student groups, as Time magazine regretfully reported:

The list of banned student groups, all of which were open to all cadets irrespective of identity, includes the Asian-Pacific Forum Club, which “promotes the general knowledge and application of knowledge about the Asian-Pacific region”; the Contemporary Cultural Affairs Seminar Club, which supported cadets “transitioning from civilian to cadet and cadet to officer” through “academic services, mentorship, professional development opportunities, and community outreach programs”; the Corbin Forum, which aimed to promote women’s leadership within the Army; the Japanese Forum Club, which described itself as a place for promoting “understanding and appreciation of Japanese culture and language”; the Korean American Relations Seminar, which focused on education around the Korean American experience; the Latin Cultural Club, which operated two subordinate clubs: West Point Latin Dance and the mentorship- and outreach-focused Latina Connection; the Native American Heritage Forum, which had the mission to “educate members of the Corps of Cadets about the history, heritage, and current affairs of Native Americans”; Spectrum, a social club that provided support to LGBTQ cadets and promoted acceptance of LGBTQ people in the military community; and the Vietnamese-American Cadet Association, which aimed to increase “cultural awareness of the Vietnamese-American experience” and the “legacy of Vietnamese-American veterans.” It also included the West Point chapters of the National Society of Black Engineers, the Society for Hispanic Professional Engineers, and the Society of Women Engineers.

The Biden-Harris regime placed a priority on injecting equity, diversity, and inclusion (DEI) in all of the executive branch, including the military.

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said he has implemented Trump’s order to halt the enlistment of new transgender recruits and suspend any planned trans surgeries for service members.

“The Department must ensure it is building ‘One Force’ without subgroups defined by anything other than ability or mission adherence. Efforts to split our troops along the lines of identity weaken our Force and make us vulnerable. Such efforts must not be tolerated or accommodated,” Hegseth wrote in a memorandum for senior Pentagon leadership, commanders of the combatant commands and Defense agency and DoD field activity directors dated Friday.

Trump’s Jan. 27 order, titled “Prioritizing Military Excellence and Readiness,” states: “Expressing a false ‘gender identity’ divergent from an individual’s sex cannot satisfy the rigorous standards necessary for Military Service.”

“Effective immediately, all new accessions for individuals with a history of gender dysphoria are paused, and all unscheduled, scheduled, or planned medical procedures associated with affirming or facilitating a gender transition for Service members are paused,” Hegseth wrote.

According to a Congressional Research Service report updated in January, the Defense Department spent roughly $15 million on surgical and non-surgical care for 1,892 transgender active-duty service members between 2016 and 2021. Of that amount, $11.5 million was spent on psychotherapy and $3.1 million on surgeries, according to Military.com, citing department data obtained by the outlet.

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!