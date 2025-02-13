‘New DOJ’ files lawsuit in NY against Gov. Kathy Hochul, AG Letitia James

by WorldTribune Staff, February 13, 2025 Real World News



Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Wednesday the Department of Justice is suing New York state over its sanctuary policy of limiting cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, state Attorney General Letitia James, and state DMV chief Mark Schroeder were named in the DOJ’s lawsuit.

“This is a new DOJ,” Bondi said. “New York has chosen to prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens. It stops. It stops today.”

The lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of New York, targets the state’s “Green Light Law,” which grants driver’s licenses to illegal aliens.

The 2019 law also bars inquiries into immigration status and bans the state DMV from sharing personal information with the feds and law enforcement unless ordered by a judge.

The illegals who were granted driver’s licenses are also alerted by the state if a federal immigration agency requests their information.

“The United States is currently facing a crisis of illegal immigration. And the Federal Government is set to put a stop to it,” the lawsuit states. “While States are welcome partners in that effort, it is the prerogative as separate sovereigns to refrain. But a State’s freedom to stand aside is not a freedom to stand in the way. And where inaction crosses into obstruction, a State breaks the law. The State of New York is doing just that. It must be stopped.”

The filing added that DMV information is “critical” for federal immigration agencies to “identify and remove those who are here illegally” and keep their officers safe.

“From vehicle stops to border crossings to executing arrests and searches, immigration authorities depend on these records to assess real-time the situations they face and the people they encounter,” the lawsuit states. “But New York’s Green Light Law deprives them of this insight; and in turn, unnecessarily forces brave law enforcement officers into dangers and uncertain circumstances.”

Bondi also ordered the Justice Department to “not enter into any new contract, grant, or other agreement to provide federal funding to non-governmental organizations that support or provide services, either directly or indirectly (e.g., through sub-contracting or other arrangements), to removable or illegal aliens.”

Hochul’s press secretary Avi Small said in a statement that the governor “has been clear from day one: she supports deporting violent criminals who break our laws, believes that law-abiding families should not be targets, and will coordinate with federal authorities who have a judicial warrant.”

James said in a statement: “Our state laws, including the Green Light law, protect the rights of all New Yorkers and keep our communities safe. I am prepared to defend our laws, just as I always have.”

