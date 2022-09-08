Nevada Democrat charged with murder of respected Las Vegas investigative reporter

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 8, 2022

Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles has been arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

German, 69, was found stabbed to death outside of his home on Sept. 3, but is believed to have been murdered the day prior.

Initial news reports of German’s killing brought tributes from most major newspapers and citations of his journalistic feats in a city with much to hide. His recent reports had focused on Robert Telles.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) announced on Thursday that investigators found destroyed clothing items and DNA connecting Telles to the murder of German.

LVMPD Captain Dori Koren said the suspect wore a large straw hat and construction-style shirt to help conceal his identity. Police said the suspect went to the side of the house. German exited his home via his garage and went to the side of the home, where an altercation occurred, leading to the stabbing, LVMPD said.

On the second day of the investigation, police identified a suspect vehicle. Koren said the vehicle was seen stopping multiple times around the neighborhood and was acting suspiciously.

The vehicle in Telles’ driveway matched the description of the suspect vehicle, police said. LVMPD searched Telles’ vehicles, home and body to collect evidence. LVMPD recovered shoes and a straw hat that matched the description of the suspect. The shoes had a blood smear, LVMPD said.

Telles, 45, was arrested and booked into Clark County Detention Center Wednesday night on a count of open murder.

German had written investigative reports in which public administrator workers spoke out about the alleged hostile work environment created by Telles. German’s reports are believed to have contributed to Telles’ defeat in Nevada’s recent Democrat primary, The Las Vegas Review Journal reported.

German was waiting on public records request responses for a potential story related to Telles’ office when he was killed.

“The arrest of Robert Telles is at once an enormous relief and an outrage for the Review-Journal newsroom,” Glenn Cook, the newspaper’s executive editor said. “We are relieved Telles is in custody and outraged that a colleague appears to have been killed for reporting on an elected official. Journalists can’t do the important work our communities require if they are afraid a presentation of facts could lead to violent retribution. We thank Las Vegas police for their urgency and hard work and for immediately recognizing the terrible significance of Jeff’s killing. Now, hopefully, the Review-Journal, the German family and Jeff’s many friends can begin the process of mourning and honoring a great man and a brave reporter.”

Prior to the murder, Telles had posted several tweets critical of German.

“@JGermanRJ texted me to tell me article 3 is coming out. I’m sure article 4 will come out soon enough. Jeff, I know you are obsessed, but I’m over you,” Telles said in one tweet.

“*Wife hears rustling in the trash* Her: ‘Honey, is there a wild animal in the trash?’ Me: ‘No, dear. Looks like it’s @JGermanRJ going through our trash for his 4th story on me.’ Oh, Jeff…” Telles said in another tweet.

