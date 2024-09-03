N.Y. governor’s top aide arrested: What is it about Democrat politicos and Chinese spies?

by WorldTribune Staff, September 3, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The former deputy chief of staff of New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul was arrested by the FBI for being an agent for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), according to a Department of Justice indictment.

Linda Sun, 41, and her husband Chris Hu, 40, were taken into custody on Tuesday in Manhasset, Long Island at their $4.1 million mansion.

Sun is accused of enriching herself and her family by acting as an undisclosed agent of the CCP, federal prosecutors said.

A 63-page indictment alleges that Sun “repeatedly violated internal rules and protocols” of the New York governor’s office to “provide improper benefits” to China and the Communist Party.

Sun, also known as Wen Sun, Ling Da Sun, and Linda Hu, is charged with blocking representatives of the Taiwanese government from having access to high-level New York State officers and changing messaging on issues that involved the CCP.

Support American Journalism

Sun worked in New York State government for 15 years. In September 2021 she was appointed as the deputy chief of staff for Hochul, according to her LinkedIn profile. She remained on the role for about 15 months.

Sun and her husband are also charged with laundering the proceeds of their illegal activities. Hu is also charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud and misuse of means of identification.

Sun’s bond was set at $1.5 million and Hu’s at $500,000. Both pleaded not guilty and were released.

Prosecutors claim Sun used the proceeds of her illegal work to buy the Manhasset home, a $2.1 million condo in Hawaii, and luxury vehicles including a 2024 Ferrari.

U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said: “As alleged, while appearing to serve the people of New York as Deputy Chief of Staff within the New York State Executive Chamber, the defendant and her husband actually worked to further the interests of the Chinese government and the CCP. The illicit scheme enriched the defendant’s family to the tune of millions of dollars. Our Office will act decisively to prosecute those who serve as undisclosed agents of a foreign government.”

WorldTribune.com has previously reported on Democrat politicos being entangled in Chinese spying operations:

Related: How Eric Swalwell explains ties with alleged China spy ‘Fang Fang’: It’s Trump’s fault , December 9, 2020

Related: $41 mil and Dianne Feinstein’s Lake Tahoe digs are yours; Chinese spy not included, June 28, 2021

Help Wanted