Musk: $200 billion Democrat program to ‘buy’ votes of illegal immigrants

by WorldTribune Staff, March 17, 2025 Real World News



Democrats handed out $200 billion in government contracts to “buy” the votes of illegal aliens in order create “one socialist state,” Elon Musk charged.

While speaking with Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Ben Ferguson for their podcast “The Verdict”, Musk outlined evidence his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has uncovered and said it is why the Left hates him.

“We’re clearly over the target. If DOGE was ineffective, if we were not actually getting rid of a bunch of waste and fraud and a bunch of that fraud, I mean, the fraud we’re seeing is overwhelmingly on the Left. I mean, it’s not zero on the right, but these NGOs are almost all left-wing NGOs that are being funded, for example. So, they hate me because DOGE is being effective,” Musk said.

“The single biggest thing that they’re worried about is that DOGE is going to turn off fraudulent payments of entitlements. I mean, everything from Social Security, Medicare, you know, unemployment, disability, small business administration loans, turn them off to illegals. This is the crux of the matter. Okay, this is the thing, why they really hate my guts and want me to die,” he added.

Democrats are attracting huge numbers of illegal aliens “by using entitlement fraud,” Musk said.

Democrats are using taxpayer money to essentially “buy voters,” Musk added. “Basically, bring in 10, 20 million people who are beholden to the Democrats for government handouts and will vote overwhelmingly Democrat.”

“It doesn’t take much to turn the swing states blue. I mean, often, a swing state can be won by 10,000-20,000 votes. So, if the Dems can bring in 200,000 illegals and, over time, get them legalized, not counting any cheating that takes place because there is some cheating. But even without cheating, if you bring in illegals that are 10x the voter differential in a swing state, it will no longer be a swing state. And the Dems will win all the swing states just a matter of time, and America will be permanent, deep, blue, socialist state, the House, the Senate, the presidency and the Supreme Court will all go hardcore Dem. They will then further cement that by bringing even more aliens so you can’t vote your way out of it,” Musk said.

